Indian diaspora has a role in boosting capacity of country’s workforce: Dharmendra Pradhan

NEW DELHI :Indian diaspora plays a role in enhancing the capacity and mobility of the country’s workforce, said education minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Tuesday.
Addressing the plenary session on ‘Enabling Global Mobility of Indian Workforce – Role of Indian Diaspora’ in 17th Pravasi Bharatiya Diwas 2023, the minister said that the diaspora is an integral part of India’s civilization. “It has played an important role in its great journey. It is creating a new Indian model for serving humanity."
Speaking about the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 and a new skilling approach, Pradhan said that the government is envisioning a flexible model with multiple entry-exit and skilling pathways that focuses on building competencies. “Indian workforce is hardworking, honest and responsible. India can emerge as the global hub of skilled manpower."
He added that technology is creating new opportunities. “Prime Minister Narendra Modi has reposed a lot of faith in the vibrant Indian diaspora. He expressed his confidence that our 32 million strong Indian diasporas will use their expertise and experiences for cementing India’s capacity to serve the global family."
Later in the day, the union minister interacted with the vibrant Indian diaspora of Mauritius & Kuwait. He appreciated their suggestions on educating youth about Indian culture, spirituality and heritage.
Pravasi Bharatiya Divas (PBD) Convention is the flagship event of the Government of India. It provides an important platform to engage and connect with the overseas Indians and to enable the diaspora to interact with each other.
The 17th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas Convention is being organized in partnership with the Madhya Pradesh Government from 08-10 January 2023 in Indore. The theme of this PBD Convention is “Diaspora: Reliable partners for India’s progress in Amrit Kaal". Over 3,500 diaspora members from nearly 70 different countries have registered for the PBD Convention.