The blue dot experiment: How one Indian district is keeping graduates closer to home
Pankaj Mishra 12 min read 05 Oct 2025, 05:05 pm IST
Summary
The paradox of India’s education system: high graduation rates from ITIs, yet low placements, because students want to work only within 20 km of home. The solution wasn’t a bigger job fair; it was a completely new digital infrastructure. Enter Dharwad’s Blue Dot project.
Bengaluru: By 1 pm on 11 September, people crowded in at the zila panchayat hall, in Dharwad, for what was billed as a “learning workshop" on jobs and skills. District officials, principals from industrial training institutes (ITIs), small and medium industrialists from the surrounding clusters, and rows of students in pressed shirts.
