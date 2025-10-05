The last word does remain with the human stakes. At Government ITI Mummigatti, volunteer Atiya Yasmeen recalled one boy’s quiet relief when he realized he could work close by and still care for his widowed mother. “That was his happiness," she said. For him, the blue dot was not just a signal on a screen, but one less bus fare, one less rumour to chase, one more hour at home. For policymakers, it may be infrastructure. For Dharwad’s students, it is recognition. Seen by employers across the road, seen by a system that had long missed them, seen—finally—in the demographic dividend India has spoken of for decades.