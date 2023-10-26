In the list of Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) Global MBA Rankings 2024, several Indian institutions have been recognised for their excellence.

QS Global MBA Rankings 2024 Here is the list of top MBA institutions in India that have secured a place among top 100 institutions of the world. Indian Institute of Management Bangalore (IIMB) is ranked 48th an upgrade from 50th rank last year. Established in 1973, it offers a range of doctoral, post-graduate and executive education programs.

Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Ahmedabad located in the Vastrapur area of Ahmedabad city is ranked 53rd, a slump from 44th rank last year. It provides opportunities for students to observe life beyond the campus through international exchange programs.

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!

Indian Institute of Management Calcutta, the oldest IIM in India, is ranked 59th that is an upgrade from 68th rank last year. It was founded in 1961 in collaboration with Sloan School of Management, MIT, Ford Foundation, and the Government of India.

The Indian School of Business (ISB) Hyderabad retains its 78th spot as compared to previous years rankings. It was established in 2001.

Other institutes across India that constitute the top 200 list include Indian Institute of Management from Indore, Lucknow, Udaipur and Delhi.

This year's rankings of the top full-time MBA programs encompass 315 business schools and leading the list is Stanford Graduate School of Business while University of Pennsylvania's Wharton School takes the second spot.

The rankings were constructed using a set of metrics created by QS that focused on employability, entrepreneurship, return on investment (ROI), thought leadership and diversity. The MBA rankings for 2024 serve as a guide for students seeking best business schools to pursue their MBA.

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!