Indian Navy Agniveer 2024: SSR Agniveer exam to begin today; check the list of prohibited items at exam centres

The Indian Navy is set to administer the Indian Navy Entrance Test (INET) for Agniveer Senior Secondary Recruit (SSR) and Matric Recruit (MR) posts.
The exams will be conducted online in multiple shifts across exam centres all over the country. The SSR Agniveer exam will take place from July 9 to July 11, while the MR exam is scheduled to take place from July 12 to July 15. The admit cards for Agniveer SSR and MR are available on the Indian Navy's official website at join Indian navy.nic.in.
Candidates must keep a note of the exam-day guidelines, before appearing for the Navy Agniveer SSR and MR 2024 exam. The guidelines are given below:
