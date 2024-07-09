The Indian Navy Agniveer exams will be conducted online in multiple shifts across exam centres all over the country. The Agniveer Senior Secondary Recruit (SSR) exam will take place from July 9 to July 11, while the Matric Recruit (MR) exam is scheduled from July 12 to July 15

The exams will be conducted online in multiple shifts across exam centres all over the country. The SSR Agniveer exam will take place from July 9 to July 11, while the MR exam is scheduled to take place from July 12 to July 15. The admit cards for Agniveer SSR and MR are available on the Indian Navy's official website at join Indian navy.nic.in.

Candidates will be allowed inside the exam centre one and half hours before the scheduled time. Entry will be restricted 30 minutes before the commencement of exams. Candidates arriving late will not be permitted inside the exam halls.

Candidates need to deposit personal belongings including mobile phones, bags etc. at the entry gate. These items will not be permitted inside the exam centre.

Candidates must carry a printed copy of the downloaded admit card from the Indian Navy website for admission in the examination hall.

Candidates without a valid hall ticket or admit card will not be allowed to appear for the examination.

Candidates must carry a valid and authorised photo ID proof such as PAN Card, Passport, Permanent Driving Licence, Voter's Card, etc. Candidates can sit only at the allocated seat number.

Items permitted inside the exam hall include a transparent water bottle and a transparent pen.

Candidates are not allowed to carry any of the restricted items inside the exam hall. Restricted items include electronic gadgets (such as mobile phones, calculators, earphones, buletooth device, etc.), jewellery and writing board.

The dress code for Indian Navy Agniveer exams is simple attire with slippers or sandals that have flat heels. Additionally, the Indian Navy has listed certain items of clothing that are not permitted, which are as follows: Face and body veil High ankle shoes Thermal inner wear with buttons Scarves/Stoles High neck sweaters Jackets All types of jewellry, including studs/earrings Cap/Muffler/Cloth to cover the head Gloves Watch Winter dress with front open buttons, hoodies, or pockets

Candidates found using unfair means during the examination will be disqualified immediately, and prohibited from appearing for the exam in the future. For more information about Agniveer SSR and MR exam, candidates must refer to the official website of Indian Navy.

