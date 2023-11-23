Indian student population in German universities skyrockets, outpaces China
The number of Indian students studying in Germany has increased by 107% in 4 years, surpassing China as the largest source of international students.
Indian students studying in Germany surged significantly over the past four years. According to a report by Studying-in-Germany.org, it was observed that the number of Indian students in Germany has increased by 107% in 4 years.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message