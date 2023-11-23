Indian student population in German universities skyrockets, outpaces China

Indian students studying in Germany surged significantly over the past four years. According to a report by Studying-in-Germany.org , it was observed that the number of Indian students in Germany has increased by 107% in 4 years.

Earlier China had been the biggest source of international students in Germany but this position was taken over by India recently. Currently, 39,137 Chinese students are enrolled in German universities.

In terms of students crossing borders to study in Germany has remained stable for China with around 39,000 to 40,000 reported to be studying in Germany. Around 39,871 Chinese students were studying in Germany in 2019. In stark contrast to Chinese experience outflow of Indian students surged significantly over the past few years.

As per the report, 20,562 Indian students were studying in Germany in 2019. The numbers peaked to 42,578 in 2023 which placed India at the forefront of international student representation in Germany.

Apart from India and China, other countries that contribute significantly to the international student population in Germany include Syria with 15,563 students, Austria with 14,762, Turkey with 14,732 and Iran with 13,279. The diversity of international students underscores Germany's global appeal and its reputation as a hub for high-quality education and research.

According to experts from the Studying-in-Germany.org this shift in trend can be attributed to various factors that includes high-quality education system, affordable tuition fees in Germany as compared to rest of the world and last but not the least a strong focus on research and innovation in Germany's Universities. It is believed that post-study work policies make Germany an attractive destination for Indian students.

India's top rank among countries experiencing outflow of students to Germany signifies the shift in trend towards non-English speaking countries for higher education. It is believed that increased Indian student enrolment in Germany will enhance cultural exchange and mutual understanding and will also contribute to the development of skilled workforce, will foster innovation and collaboration in various areas of study.

