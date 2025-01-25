Education
Indian students look for options as Trump steps up visa scrutiny
Devina Sengupta , Mansi Verma 5 min read 25 Jan 2025, 05:40 AM IST
Summary
- Acceptance of visas for students headed to US for computer science, digital technologies to continue, but management and other students may hit a bump, say experts.
The Donald Trump administration’s imminent clampdown on visas and politically active American campuses could prompt Indian students and their parents to look at other destinations like Europe and Southeast Asia to pursue management programmes and courses outside tech disciplines.
