India’s first academic hub on Private Equity and Venture Capital: IIM Bangalore set to Inaugurate Tony James Centre

The Indian Institute of Management Bangalore (IIMB) is set to inaugurate the Tony James Centre for Private Equity and Venture Capital on 6 August. This will mark the launch of the first Global Centre of Excellence dedicated to research, education, and collaboration in the private equity and venture capital (PEVC) field in Asia's third-largest economy.

The Centre, named after Blackstone's Hamilton "Tony" James, has been established with support from Mathew Cyriac, Chairman of Florintree Advisors, Co-founder of Yali Capital, and 1994 IIMB graduate.

An MoU formalising the creation of the Centre was signed on 24 August 2024 between IIMB and Cyriac, the premier management institute said in an official statement, adding that it is one of the largest individual alumni contributions in the history of IIMB.

"This is more than a tribute, it is a commitment to a future where Indian talent leads global investing conversations," Cyriac said ahead of the inauguration.

Cyriac, a gold medalist of his batch and the 2025 recipient of IIMB's Distinguished Alumni Award, has made one of the most significant contributions in the institute's history. His donation supports the new Centre, scholarships for students pursuing finance in the PGP and Doctoral programmes, and naming four classrooms to recognise key faculty members.

The inaugural event on 6 August will bring together prominent leaders from the global private equity and venture capital community. The ceremony will open with a welcome address by Professor Sourav Mukherji, Dean of Faculty and Dean of Alumni Relations and Development.

Professor Dinesh Kumar, Director In-charge at IIM Bangalore, will deliver the opening remarks, introduce the newly launched Centre, and announce the appointment of Professor Ashok Thampy from the Finance and Accounting area as its Chairperson. Professor Thampy, who holds the Florintree Chair in Private Equity and Venture Capital at IIMB, will present the Centre's vision and outline its upcoming initiatives.

"The Tony James Centre will be a catalytic force in shaping the future of PEVC in India and beyond. Through research, teaching, and sustained engagement with industry, we hope to cultivate a new generation of leaders who will redefine the dimensions of investment and enterprise," said Professor Thampy.

