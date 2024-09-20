C fore's survey ranked top schools in India across 16 categories after assessing them on 14 key parameters. The survey was conducted in 92 cities across the country from March to July 2024.

A survey by Cfore recently ranked India's top schools in 16 categories, with a Noida-based educational institution bagging top honours. The Cfore survey was held in 92 cities across the country, with an aim to identify quality benchmarks and share best practices. Below is the list of top-ranking schools in different categories.

Best Co-Ed Day Schools Noida's Step by Step topped the list, while Bengaluru's The Valley School ranked second, along with Gurugram's Heritage Xperiential Learning School.

Best Boy's Day Schools Mumbai's Campion School topped the list, Chandigarh's St Johns High School stood second and Pune's The Bishops School stood third.

Best Girl's Day Schools Mumbai's The JB Petit High School for Girls topped the list and Chandigarh's Sacred Heart Sr Sec School stood second. Jodhpur's Rajmata Krishna Kumari Girls Public School secured third rank.

Best Special Needs Schools Delhi's Tamana Autism Centre - School of Hope outperformed in the special needs schools followed by Chennai's Sankalp and Mumbai's S.P.J. Sadhana School.

Best Day Schools Mumbai's Dhirubhai Ambani International School emerged as the best day school (with International Curriculum) across India followed by Mumbai's Oberoi International School, according to the Cfore report.

The official website states, “The prime objective of this exercise, besides giving right information to stakeholders, has been to elevate the standard of education by promoting healthy competition between schools. The purpose of this study has been to identify quality benchmarks and share best practices."

How was the survey conducted? The survey was conducted in 92 cities/towns between March and July this year. Schools were evaluated based on 14 parameters. The respondents rated the schools on a ten-point scale.

The survey's 14 key parameters were given with varying weightage. The specific criterion included school ratings ratingsbased on teacher competence and relationship, pedagogy and relevant curriculum, leadership, teacher care and growth environment, and personalised education. The other determining factors of the Cfore survey were - academic rigour, sports, co-curricular activities, parents' participation and education, infrastructure and facilities, return on investment, life skills, social engagement, hostel facilities and pastoral care and placements.