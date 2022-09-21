Industry can be roped in to fund CV Raman International Fellowship for African Researchers: DST Secy

NEW DELHI :India has always benefited from working with Africa, and mutually beneficial ties are win-win for growing relations not only in Science & Technology but also in the field of trade, culture, and social sciences at the roundtable discussion on C V Raman International Fellowship for African Researchers (CVRF) program with African Missions in India, said S Chandrasekhar, Secretary, Department of Science and Technology .

