The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) has declared the National Importance Combined Entrance Test, or INI CET 2022 results on Saturday, 14 May.

Candidates who wrote the exam are advised to check the official website aiimsexams.ac.in to check their results and merit list

The INI CET 2022 examination was conducted on 5 may this year. The results were declared on the basis of the performance on the same.

The AIIMS on the official notice shared the roll number wise list of provisionally qualified candidates in INI-CET 2022.

The results are declared on the basis of performance in the online Computer Based Test (CBT) held on 8 May for admission into postgraduate courses such as MD, MS, DM (6 yrs), MCh (6 yrs) and MDS July 2022 Session at the Institutes of National Importance (INI) for medical education namely, AIIMS-New Delhi and Eleven other AIIMS, JIPMER-Puducherry, PGIMER-Chandigarh, NIMHANS-Bengaluru & SCTIMST, Trivandrum.

“This result is published on the basis of information provided by the candidates in the online application for INI-CET without any scrutiny regarding detailed eligibility, category certificates, sponsorship certificate etc. as applicable," AIIMS mentioned on the official notice.

“All candidates (including those who have not qualified) have been awarded percentile score based on their performance in INI-CET held on May 8, 2022. This can be viewed in “MyPage" on portal (aiimsexams.ac.in) after login using Candidate ID and Password," it further added.

INI CET Result 2022: Here's how to download the scorecard

-Visit the official websites- aiimsexams.ac.in, finalmdmsmch.aiimsexams.ac.in

-On the homepage, click on the INI CET 2022 result link that reads ‘List of the qualified candidates in INI-CET July 2022 Session’

-Check your roll number in the merit list

-Download the INI CET 2022 merit list, take a print out for further reference.