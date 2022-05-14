INI CET 2022 exam results announced. Steps to download, link here

The results are declared on the basis of performance in the online Computer Based Test (CBT) held on 8 May for admission into postgraduate courses such as MD, MS, DM (6 yrs), MCh (6 yrs) and MDS July 2022 Session at the Institutes of National Importance (INI) for medical education namely, AIIMS-New Delhi and Eleven other AIIMS, JIPMER-Puducherry, PGIMER-Chandigarh, NIMHANS-Bengaluru & SCTIMST, Trivandrum.