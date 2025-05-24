Subscribe

INI CET 2025 July session results OUT at aiimsexams.ac.in; check seat allocation, other details

INI CET 2025 results: AIIMS announced the INI CET July 2025 session results on May 24.

Published24 May 2025, 06:31 PM IST
ININI CET 2025 July session results: The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) announced the results for the INI CET July 2025 session, on Saturday, May 24.

Candidates who appeared for the Institutes of National Importance Combined Entrance Test (INI CET) can now check their scores on the official website: aiimsexams.ac.in.

INI CET seat allocation

As per the information bulletin, online seat allocation, including the open round of seat allocation, will be notified separately.

Candidates are advised to keep checking the website for the detailed procedure on selecting the choice and preference of institutes and subjects for seat allocation.

INI CET exam scores

To check their individual INI CET scores, candidates need to visit the official website. Here are the steps:

  1. Visit the AIIMS official website - aiimsexams.ac.in.

2. Next, click on the “Academic courses” section from the homepage

3. Upon visiting the Academic courses section, you will find the 'INI-CET(MD/MS/MCh(6yrs)/DM(6yrs)' link followed by “INI CET July 2025 Session result link'

4. Log in to the candidate portal using the application number, exam unique code and password

5. The INI CET 2025 scorecards will be available on screens to download.

View the INI CET Result PDF here.

INI CET cutoff scores

The qualifying INI CET 2025 cutoff for general category is 50th percentile while for SC/ST category, the cutoff is 45th percentile. Those who qualify the exam will be participating in INI CET counselling rounds for seat allocation

INI CET exam scorecard details

Students must ensure that the INI CET scorecard must have the following details:

1.Name of the candidate

2. INI CET 2025 registration number

3. Roll Number

4. All India rank

5. Total Percentile

6. Category-wise rank

INI CET exam

The INI CET exam is held for admission to postgraduate courses [MD, MS, DM (6 yrs), MCh (6 yrs), MDS & MD (Hospital Administration)] at AIIMS-New Delhi and other branches of AIIMS, JIPMER-Puducherry, PGIMER-Chandigarh, NIMHANS-Bengaluru, and SCTIMST Trivandrum.

 
