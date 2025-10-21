Interest in American MBA programs shrinks, but schools across Asia are booming
Summary
Visa restrictions and worries about job security put a damper on applications to U.S. business schools.
Applications to U.S. business schools slumped this year as many international students, worried about tighter visa restrictions, opted for schools closer to home.
Catch all the Education News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more
topics
Read Next Story