Budget 2024 expectations: From human resource investments to fulfilling NEP goals, here's what education sector needs
Education sector experts pitch for aligning capital expenditure with investments in human resources and strengthening industry-academia collaboration.
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Interim Budget 2024-25 on February 1. The full budget for FY25 will be presented after the formation of the new government following the general elections. The upcoming Interim Budget will contain details about the estimated receipts and the expenditure of the government for all sectors of the economy including the education sector until the formation of the new government.