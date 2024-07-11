Frying pan, wetland, gas chamber: Is it time for you to leave Delhi?
Summary
- People in Delhi only get 60 days of good weather. Surprised? Yes, that’s true. Heatwaves, floods, air pollution and smog are testing the limits of human endurance in the National Capital Region.
New Delhi: It is peak summer and a north Indian town is baking in the sweltering heat, which is worsened by high humidity, beyond the level the human body can tolerate. Desperate for relief, the residents head for a nearby lake that night and submerge themselves in the water to cool down. That proves to be a bad idea as the water is warm, well above body temperature. By morning, nearly all the residents are dead, their lifeless bodies floating on the surface.
This apocalyptic incident portrayed above isn’t real. It is a fictional one and is the opening scene in the cli-fi (climate fiction) novel The Ministry for the Future, by author Kim Stanley Robinson. The book, published in 2020, narrates how ‘The Great Indian Heatwave’ pushed the world to stop dragging its feet and find a way out of the climate crisis.
But truth is stranger than fiction. The incident described above takes place after 2025, when air temperatures have crossed 38 degrees Celsius.