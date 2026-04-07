Is the Karnataka PUC result expected today? Step-by step guide on how to check KSEAB Class 12 scorecard when released

The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) Class 12 PUC (Pre-University Course) Examinations results will not be released on Tuesday, April 7, as was expected earlier.
Karnataka Education Minister Madhu Bangarappa has previously announced that the KSEAB Class 12 result will be released on April 7; however, due to ongoing election-related restrictions in the state, the result has been postponed.
The Karnataka Board will need permission from the Election Commission of India before making any formal announcement of results. KSEAB is expected to soon announce the new result date on its official websites at kseab.karnataka.gov.in and karresults.nic.in.
In the last academic session, the PUC results were declared on April 8. The overall pass percentage in 2025 stood at 69.16 per cent, with 4,76,256 students passing out of the 6,88,678 who appeared for the exam.
Students must have their login credentials handy to access their marksheets. Once the results are officially declared, students can access their scorecard through the following steps:
Original marksheets will be distributed through respective colleges approximately 2–3 weeks after the digital announcement.
The official websites, karresults.nic.in or kseab.karnataka.gov.in, usually experience high traffic after the results are announced and are likely to become slow and even unresponsive.
To avoid last-minute panic, students can also check their results via SMS and DigiLocker.
To check the result via SMS, send a message in the format KSEEB12 [Registration Number] to 56263.
Results will be available for download in the DigiLocker app a few hours after the official announcement. Follow these steps to download from DigiLocker:
Karnataka Board reduced its minimum passing marks for students from 35% to 30% this year.
According to the official notice, students will now need to secure at least 30 marks in each subject, including theory and internal assessments, along with an overall 33% aggregate (198 out of 600 marks) to pass.
As many as 7,10,363 students from 5,174 PU colleges registered for the KSEAB Class 12 exams, which were held from February 28 to March 17. Of these, 6,46,801 are fresh candidates, while 50,540 are repeaters and 13,022 are private candidates.
Science: 2,92,645
Commerce: 2,11,174
Arts: 1,42,982