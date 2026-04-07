Is the Karnataka PUC result expected today? Step-by step guide on how to check KSEAB Class 12 scorecard when released

The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) Class 12 PUC (Pre-University Course) Examinations results will not be released on Tuesday, April 7, as was expected earlier.

Karnataka Education Minister Madhu Bangarappa has previously announced that the KSEAB Class 12 result will be released on April 7; however, due to ongoing election-related restrictions in the state, the result has been postponed.

The Karnataka Board will need permission from the Election Commission of India before making any formal announcement of results. KSEAB is expected to soon announce the new result date on its official websites at kseab.karnataka.gov.in and karresults.nic.in.

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In the last academic session, the PUC results were declared on April 8. The overall pass percentage in 2025 stood at 69.16 per cent, with 4,76,256 students passing out of the 6,88,678 who appeared for the exam.

Karnataka Board 2nd PUC Results 2026: Step-by-step guide to download scorecard Students must have their login credentials handy to access their marksheets. Once the results are officially declared, students can access their scorecard through the following steps:

Go to the official portal — karresults.nic.in or kseab.karnataka.gov.in.

Click on the link titled "2nd PUC Annual Exam 1 Result 2026".

Enter your Registration Number and select your Stream (Science, Commerce, or Arts).

Click on the 'Submit' button to view your marks.

Save a PDF copy or take a printout of the provisional marksheet for future reference. Original marksheets will be distributed through respective colleges approximately 2–3 weeks after the digital announcement.

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Karnataka Board 2nd PUC Results 2026: Alternative methods to check results The official websites, karresults.nic.in or kseab.karnataka.gov.in, usually experience high traffic after the results are announced and are likely to become slow and even unresponsive.

To avoid last-minute panic, students can also check their results via SMS and DigiLocker.

To check the result via SMS, send a message in the format KSEEB12 [Registration Number] to 56263.

Results will be available for download in the DigiLocker app a few hours after the official announcement. Follow these steps to download from DigiLocker:

Go to the DigiLocker app or visit the website at digilocker.gov.in

Log in using the mobile number linked to your Aadhaar card.

Once logged in, go to the Education section under the 'Categories' tab.

Search for and select Karnataka State Board.

Choose the Class XII Marksheet option.

Enter the required details.

Click on Get Document.

Your official digital marksheet will be saved to your "Issued Documents" section

Download as PDF

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Karnataka Board 2nd PUC Results 2026: Passing marks Karnataka Board reduced its minimum passing marks for students from 35% to 30% this year.

According to the official notice, students will now need to secure at least 30 marks in each subject, including theory and internal assessments, along with an overall 33% aggregate (198 out of 600 marks) to pass.

Karnataka Board 2nd PUC: 7,10,363 students registered for Class 12 As many as 7,10,363 students from 5,174 PU colleges registered for the KSEAB Class 12 exams, which were held from February 28 to March 17. Of these, 6,46,801 are fresh candidates, while 50,540 are repeaters and 13,022 are private candidates.

Stream-wise breakdown of registered students this year: Science: 2,92,645

Commerce: 2,11,174

Arts: 1,42,982