ISB ranks 40 among FT’s top 100 global B-schools, only Indian institute on list

  • The average salary of an ISB graduate three years after completing the course is $328,039, while it’s $536,759 for the Chinese B-school, according to the rankings

Pratishtha Bagai
Published14 Oct 2024, 11:26 PM IST
ISB ranked 8th in having the strongest alumni network, 17th in salaries offered, and 19th in percent of salary increase, among other parameters.
Indian School of Business (ISB) has secured the 40th spot among top 100 B-schools in the Financial Times' global executive MBA (EMBA) Ranking for 2024.

ISB is the only Indian business institute from India on the list led by China Europe International Business School, according to the rankings released on Sunday.

The Indian B-school ranked 8th in having the strongest alumni network, 17th in salaries offered, and 19th in percent of salary increase, among other parameters. The average salary of an ISB graduate three years after completing the course is $328,039, while it’s $536,759 for the Chinese B-school, according to the rankings.

“FT’s EMBA 2024 ranking reflects ISB’s global reputation for academic excellence, including our ability to select top talent and the world-class, research-backed teaching that our learners benefit from at the school,” said professor Deepa Mani, deputy dean, academic programmes and digital learning, ISB. “We are thrilled that the programme has been ranked highly for a range of employment outcomes, reflecting its strength in meeting the needs and expectations of diverse employers and helping our alumni achieve their career goals. This ranking emboldens our concerted efforts to continue to offer the best learning experience to all our students.”

Alumni from the 'PGPMAX class of 2020', a course specially designed for experienced professionals, senior executives, and business owners with over 10 years of work experience, were surveyed for this year’s ranking. “The programme empowers participants with the knowledge, skills and tools required to create, lead, and grow businesses with impact,” the institute said in a press statement.

The ranking is based on alumni responses in six criteria which include salary today, salary increase, career progress, work experience, aims achieved, and the new alumni network category, which assesses the quality of networks, rated by surveyed graduates, according to the website of FT EMBA Rankings 2024.

First Published:14 Oct 2024, 11:26 PM IST
