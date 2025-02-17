Education
ISB stands 27 globally, retains top India spot in FT ranking
Summary
- ISB secured the second rank by increase in salary percentage in the global ranking
The Indian School of Business (ISB) has said that it grabbed the top spot among management schools in India in the Financial Times (FT) Global MBA Ranking 2025, and also improved its global rank to 27 from 31 last year.
Catch all the Education News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more