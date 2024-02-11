ISC 2024 Class 12 Board Exam: The Council for Indian School Certificate Examination (CISCE) conducted ISC Exam 2024 begins tomorrow, 12 February, with English Paper-I, or English Grammar. The ISC or the Class 12 exams will be held from 12 February to 2 April, while the ICSE or the Class 10 exams will begin from 21 February to 28 March.

ISC 2024 Class 12 Board Exam: Timings

The ISC 2024 Class 12 Board Examinations will begins at 2pm and go on until 5pm.

The question paper along with the answer booklet will be handed out to students at 1.45pm. The 15-minute brief period will enable students to review the question paper before commencing the exam.

ISC 2024 Class 12 Board Exam: Important Instructions

-Be seated in the Examination Hall / Room five minutes before the time fixed for the start of the examination (including reading time) in the subject.

-If you are late, you will be required to give a satisfactory explanation and reason to the Supervising Examiner. Except in exceptional circumstances, a paper will not be given to you if you are more than half an hour late. Absolute punctuality is essential. You are not allowed to leave the Examination Hall/Room before the conclusion of the paper.

- If an Examination Paper for which you are not entered is handed to you, or if the questions indicate that a map or any other stationery should also have been given to you, bring it to the attention of the Supervising Examiner at once.

-Read carefully any general direction that may be given at the head of a paper, e.g. directions regarding number of questions that should be attempted, etc.

-You are advised to answer only that number of questions as mentioned in the question paper.

-On the top-sheet of the Main Answer Booklet, put your signature in the space provided for the purpose. Do NOT scribble anywhere on the top-sheet.

-Clearly write your Unique ID (Unique Identification Number), Index Number and Subject on the top-sheet of the Main Answer Booklet in the space provided. This information should also be written on the front sheet of each continuation booklet used. If you are using loose maps, graph papers, etc. write this information on these also. All entries on the Answer Booklet should be made in Black/Blue ink ONLY.

-Write on both sides of each sheet of the answer booklet unless the rubric of the question paper prohibits this. While writing in the answer booklet leave a margin at both, right-hand and left-hand edges. Begin the answer to each separate part of a question on a separate line.

-Write the number of the question clearly in the left-hand margin, at the beginning of each answer. Do not copy the question. Be careful to use the same system of numbering as that in the question paper. Leave a line after the answer to each question.

-Remember that handwriting and spelling will be taken into account. You may use a Black/Blue ball-point pen / gel pen/fountain pen for writing your answers. Pencils may be used only for drawing diagrams. Bring mathematical and drawing instruments and colour pencils for subjects for which they will be needed. You are permitted to use Casio fx-82 MS (Scientific Calculator) or calculators of other makes with similar functions or calculators with only basic functions. Use of any calculator with features for retrieval of information during examination is not permitted.

-In addition to the time indicated in the timetable for writing the paper, 15 minutes time is given for reading the questions.

-Read the questions very carefully. Time should not be wasted in writing information that is not asked for as no marks will be awarded for it.

-Do not spend too much time on one or two questions so as to leave yourself no time to answer the others.

-When the time allotted for writing the examination has concluded, arrange your answer scripts in SEQUENTIAL ORDER, THE FIRST PAGE AT THE TOP, etc. See that the main answer booklet / continuation sheets/graphs/ map have your correct Unique ID (Unique Identification Number), Index Number and Subject written on them. Fasten them together at the left-hand top corner and hand them over unfolded.

