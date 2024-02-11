ISC 2024 Class 12 Board Exams begin tomorrow, 12 February. List of important instructions you need to know
ISC 2024 Class 12 Board Examinations start at 2pm and end at 5pm. Students will receive question papers at 1.45pm for review.
ISC 2024 Class 12 Board Exam: The Council for Indian School Certificate Examination (CISCE) conducted ISC Exam 2024 begins tomorrow, 12 February, with English Paper-I, or English Grammar. The ISC or the Class 12 exams will be held from 12 February to 2 April, while the ICSE or the Class 10 exams will begin from 21 February to 28 March.