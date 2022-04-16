The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) are likely to release the admit cards for Indian School Certificate, ISC Class 12 semester 2 and Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) or Class 10 Semester 2 exams soon.

Students are advised to keep an eye for an updated feed on the official website of CISCE - cisce.org

Students can download their ICSE/ISC Semester 2 examination admit card through their roll number or date of birth.

When asked about the ICSE, ISC semester 2 admit card release date, a CISCE official on Friday, 15 April, told Careers360: "The Class 10, 12 admit card 2022 is likely to be released by April 17, else it will be available to download next week." The CISCE Class 10 and Class 12 admit cards for the 2022 semester 2 board exams will be made available on the official website-- cisce.org.

The Indian School Certificate, ISC Class 12 semester 2 examination will begin on 26 April and continue till 13 June. The Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) or Class 10 Semester 2 exam will commence on 25 April and continue till 23 May this year.

The ICSE, ISC Semester 2 exams will begin with the English paper on the first day. The Class 10 and Class 12 exams will be held for one hour and 30 minutes duration. While the Class 10 exams will be held from 10 am, the Class 12 semester 2 exams will be conducted from 2 pm.

Here's how to download the ICSE, ISC Semester 2 Admit Card for 2022

-Visit the official website- cisce.org

-Click on the ICSE, ISC admit card 2022 semester 2 link

-Enter log-in credentials -- roll number/ date of birth

-Admit card will appear on the screen

-Download ICSE, ISC hall tickets, and take a printout for further reference