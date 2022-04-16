When asked about the ICSE, ISC semester 2 admit card release date, a CISCE official on Friday, 15 April, told Careers360: "The Class 10, 12 admit card 2022 is likely to be released by April 17, else it will be available to download next week." The CISCE Class 10 and Class 12 admit cards for the 2022 semester 2 board exams will be made available on the official website-- cisce.org.