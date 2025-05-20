JAC 10th, 12th Result 2025: Get PASS/Fail status without internet! 3-simple steps to access Jharkhand Board scores

JAC 10th, 12th Result 2025: The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) is preparing to announce JAC Class 10 and 12 results soon. After the results are declared, the official result link ‘jacresults.com’ will be activated. Besides this, students can also check their scorecard at the official website of Jharkhand Academic Council - jac.jharkhand.gov.in.

The Class 10 and Class 12 examinations of Jharkhand Board were held between February 11 and March 4, this year in which nearly 4 lakh students participated.

Following the customary practice, the JAC 2025 Result will be declared through a press conference. During the press briefing, the board officials will release key statistics like overall pass percentage, district wise pass percentage, toppers' list, best performing districts-schools and other details.

How to check pass/fail status without internet? Students can access their pass/fail status without internet through SMS service by following the steps mentioned below:

Step 1: Create a new message.

Step 2: To check JAC Class 12 result, type “RESULT JAC12 ROLL CODE ROLL NUMBER” and send it to 56263

To check JAC Class 12 result, type “RESULT JAC10 ROLL CODE ROLL NUMBER” and send it to 56263.

Step 3: The Board will send pass/fail status with scores on the same mobile number.

How to check pass/fail status online? To check pass/fail status online, students need to follow the step-by-step guide given below:

Step 1: Visit the official website of JAC at jacresults.com

Step 2: On the home page, select JAC 10 or 12th Result 2025 link.

Step 3: The user will be directed to a new page where login details need to be entered.

Step 4: Click on submit, check and download result displayed on the screen. Take a printout and keep the hard copy for future reference.

