JAC 10th, 12th result 2026: When will results be released? Check expected timeline, steps to download scorecard

The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) is likely to announce the results for the Class 10 (Matric) and Class 12 (Intermediate) board examinations for the 2025–2026 academic session.
According to board officials and reports, the JAC Board has completed the process of preparing the Jharkhand 10th Result 2026 and JAC Class 12 Result 2026.
Based on established historical trends, the state board will likely announce the outcomes by the last week of April or the first week of May 2026.
The council typically holds a formal press conference to announce the overall pass percentages and state toppers before activating the digital scorecards for the public.
The JAC 10th exam was conducted from 3 February to 17 February. The JAC Board 12th exam was conducted from 3 February to 23 February.
During the initial hours of the result declaration, server congestion is highly probable. The JAC officially publishes the scorecards across multiple domains to distribute web traffic:
To ensure seamless access on the day of the announcement, students are advised to keep their official admit cards, specifically their Roll Code and Roll Number, readily available.
The digital scorecard serves as a provisional mark sheet for immediate admission procedures until the school issues the original physical certificates.
In the event of severe network latency or website crashes, the JAC provisions an SMS-based retrieval system. This is a crucial alternative for students residing in areas with limited internet connectivity.
The council will dispatch the subject-wise marks and final passing status directly to the mobile number via an SMS alert.
To successfully clear the Jharkhand Board examinations, students must secure a minimum of 33% in each individual subject — combining both theory and practical assessments where applicable, as well as an aggregate score of 33% overall.
The board will also announce the schedules for scrutiny, re-evaluation, and compartmental examinations shortly after the main results are published, providing structured avenues for students seeking to improve their standing.
Arshdeep Kaur is a Senior Content Producer at Mint, where she reports and edits across national and international politics, business and culture‑adjacent trending stories for digital audience. With five years in the newsroom, she strives to balance the speed and rigor of fast‑moving news cycles and longer, context‑rich explainers. <br><br> Before joining LiveMint, Arshdeep served as a Senior Sub‑Editor at Business Standard and earlier as a Sub‑Editor at Asian News International (ANI). Her experience spans live news flows, enterprise features, and multi‑platform packaging. <br><br> At Mint, she regularly writes explainers, quick takes, and visuals‑led stories that are optimized for search and social, while maintaining the publication’s standards for accuracy and clarity. She collaborates closely with editors and the audience team to frame angles that resonate with readers in India and abroad, and to translate complex developments into accessible, high‑impact journalism. <br><br> Arshdeep's academic training underpins her interest towards policy and markets. She earned an MA in Economics from Panjab University and holds a Post‑Graduate Diploma in Broadcast Journalism from the India Today Media Institute (ITMI). This blend of economics and broadcast storytelling informs her coverage of public policy, elections, macro themes, and the consumer‑internet zeitgeist. <br><br> Arshdeep is based in New Delhi, where she tracks breaking developments and longer‑horizon storylines that shape public discourse.
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