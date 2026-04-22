JAC 10th, 12th result 2026: When will results be released? Check expected timeline, steps to download scorecard

The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) is likely to announce the results for the Class 10 (Matric) and Class 12 (Intermediate) board examinations for the 2025–2026 academic session.
According to board officials and reports, the JAC Board has completed the process of preparing the Jharkhand 10th Result 2026 and JAC Class 12 Result 2026.
Based on established historical trends, the state board will likely announce the outcomes by the last week of April or the first week of May 2026.
The council typically holds a formal press conference to announce the overall pass percentages and state toppers before activating the digital scorecards for the public.
The JAC 10th exam was conducted from 3 February to 17 February. The JAC Board 12th exam was conducted from 3 February to 23 February.
During the initial hours of the result declaration, server congestion is highly probable. The JAC officially publishes the scorecards across multiple domains to distribute web traffic:
To ensure seamless access on the day of the announcement, students are advised to keep their official admit cards, specifically their Roll Code and Roll Number, readily available.
The digital scorecard serves as a provisional mark sheet for immediate admission procedures until the school issues the original physical certificates.
In the event of severe network latency or website crashes, the JAC provisions an SMS-based retrieval system. This is a crucial alternative for students residing in areas with limited internet connectivity.
The council will dispatch the subject-wise marks and final passing status directly to the mobile number via an SMS alert.
To successfully clear the Jharkhand Board examinations, students must secure a minimum of 33% in each individual subject — combining both theory and practical assessments where applicable, as well as an aggregate score of 33% overall.
The board will also announce the schedules for scrutiny, re-evaluation, and compartmental examinations shortly after the main results are published, providing structured avenues for students seeking to improve their standing.