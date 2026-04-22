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JAC 10th, 12th result 2026: When will results be released? Check expected timeline, steps to download scorecard

Based on established historical trends, the state board will likely announce the outcomes by the last week of April or the first week of May 2026.

Arshdeep Kaur
Published22 Apr 2026, 01:51 PM IST
Students appear for the Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) board exam at an examination centre in Ranchi
Students appear for the Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) board exam at an examination centre in Ranchi(PTI)
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The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) is likely to announce the results for the Class 10 (Matric) and Class 12 (Intermediate) board examinations for the 2025–2026 academic session.

According to board officials and reports, the JAC Board has completed the process of preparing the Jharkhand 10th Result 2026 and JAC Class 12 Result 2026.

Based on established historical trends, the state board will likely announce the outcomes by the last week of April or the first week of May 2026.

The council typically holds a formal press conference to announce the overall pass percentages and state toppers before activating the digital scorecards for the public.

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The JAC 10th exam was conducted from 3 February to 17 February. The JAC Board 12th exam was conducted from 3 February to 23 February.

Also Read | ICSE Class 10 results 2026: Will the results be declared today? CISCE says ‘no’

JAC 10th, 12th Result 2026: Official websites

During the initial hours of the result declaration, server congestion is highly probable. The JAC officially publishes the scorecards across multiple domains to distribute web traffic:

  • jacresults.com
  • jac.jharkhand.gov.in
  • jac.nic.in

JAC 10th, 12th Result 2026: Documents required to check scorecard

To ensure seamless access on the day of the announcement, students are advised to keep their official admit cards, specifically their Roll Code and Roll Number, readily available.

Also Read | CBSE Class 12 result 2026 date: When will marksheet come OUT at results.cbse.nic

JAC 10th, 12th Result 2026: Step-by-step guide to download scorecard

  • Visit any of the three official websites.
  • On the homepage, look for the active links:
    For Class 10: "Results of Annual Secondary Examination - 2026"
    For Class 12: Specific stream links for "Annual Intermediate Examination - 2026" (Science, Commerce, or Arts)
  • Enter your designated ‘Roll Code’ and ‘Roll Number’ precisely as they appear on your official admit card.
  • Click the "Submit" button. The detailed subject-wise marksheet will be displayed on the screen.
  • Download the scorecard as a PDF and print a hard copy.

The digital scorecard serves as a provisional mark sheet for immediate admission procedures until the school issues the original physical certificates.

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JAC 10th, 12th Result 2026: Alternative offline method

In the event of severe network latency or website crashes, the JAC provisions an SMS-based retrieval system. This is a crucial alternative for students residing in areas with limited internet connectivity.

  • For Class 10: Open your messaging app, type ‘JAC10 [Space] RollCode [Space] RollNumber’ and send it to 56263.
  • For Class 12: Type ‘JAC12 [Space] RollCode [Space] RollNumber’ and send it to 56263.

The council will dispatch the subject-wise marks and final passing status directly to the mobile number via an SMS alert.

Also Read | Karnataka SSLC Result 2026 date: When and how to check KSEAB 10th marks memo

JAC 10th, 12th Result 2026: Details to check on scorecard

  • Name
  • Parents name
  • Roll Number
  • Name of school
  • Subject-wise scores
  • Total marks obtained
  • Grade
  • Overall score
  • Pass/Fail status

JAC 10th, 12th Result 2026: Passing Criteria

To successfully clear the Jharkhand Board examinations, students must secure a minimum of 33% in each individual subject — combining both theory and practical assessments where applicable, as well as an aggregate score of 33% overall.

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The board will also announce the schedules for scrutiny, re-evaluation, and compartmental examinations shortly after the main results are published, providing structured avenues for students seeking to improve their standing.

About the Author

Arshdeep Kaur

Arshdeep Kaur is a Senior Content Producer at Mint, where she reports and edits across national and international politics, business and culture‑adjac...Read More

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