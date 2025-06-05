JAC 12th Arts Result 2025 to be out soon: Here's how to check Jharkhand board result at jacresults.com

The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) will announce Class 12 Arts stream results today at 2:00 PM. This year, the board exams for all streams were held from February 11 to March 4, with approximately 3.75 lakh students appearing—over 2 lakh of them from the Arts stream alone.

Students can now access their digital marksheets from 2:15 PM onwards via official websites and other authorised platforms. Here’s a step-by-step guide to check the results:

How to Check JAC Class 12 Arts Result 2025 Option 1: Official JAC Websites 1. Visit http: jacresults.com or jac.jharkhand.gov.in

2. Click on the link that says “JAC 12th Arts Result 2025”.

3. Enter your Roll Code and Roll Number.

4. Click “Submit” to view your result.

5. Download and print your provisional marksheet for future reference.

Option 2: DigiLocker 1. Visit results digilocker.gov.in or open the DigiLocker app.

2. Log in using your Aadhaar number and OTP.

3. Go to the “Education” section and select Jharkhand Academic Council.

4. Click on “Class 12 Arts Result 2025” to download your digital marksheet.

Students are advised to cross-check all details mentioned on the provisional marksheet and contact school authorities in case of any discrepancies.

You can also check your result in the Livemint website.

This year, the Class 12 Arts exams under the Jharkhand Board started on February 11, 2025, and ended on March 4. As per the date shared by the board, 2,28,832 students appeared for the Class 12 Arts exams 2025.

District Wise Performance In 2024 For Arts Stream SIMDEGA 98.830% students pass

KHUNTI 97.800%

KODARMA 97.480%

GUMLA 96.920%

HAZARIBAGH 96.770%

LATEHAR 95.700%

SERAIKELA 95.350%

E. SINGHBHUM 95.260%

RANCHI 95.260%

LOHARDAGA 94.850%

W. SINGHBHUM 94.730%

CHATRA 94.670%

GIRIDIH 94.410%

DHANBAD 93.990%

RAMGARH 92.910%

BOKARO 92.800%

GARHWA 92.620%

JAMTARA 91.580%

DEOGHAR 89.520%

DUMKA 89.220%

PAKUR 87.600%

SAHEBGANJ 85.740%

GODDA 85.330%

PALAMU 81.940%

JAC Class 12 Science and Commerce result for 2025 was released last month. The overall pass percentage for JAC Class 12 Science was 79.26%. Out of the total students who appeared, a large number achieved first division (58,732 students), while 19,383 students got second division. Only 63 students managed to pass with a third division.