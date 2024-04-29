LIVE UPDATES

JAC 12th Result 2024 Highlights: Jharkhand Class 12 result out, Pratibha tops Commerce stream | Check your marks here

13 min read . Updated: 30 Apr 2024, 04:08 PM IST

JAC 12th Result 2024 Highlights: Students who appeared for the Jharkhand class 12 board exams, can check results on its official website — www.jacresults.com.