JAC 12th Result 2024 Highlights: The Jharkhand Board announced the class 12 board exam result today, April 30, for all streams - Science, Commerce and Arts. Students who appeared for the JAC 12th board exam, can visit the official website — www.jacresults.com — to download their scorecard. In case you are unable to check results here, you can also go to — jac.jharkhand.gov.in or jharresults.nic.in.
-Go to the official website of JAC: jacresults.in
-Click on the active link for your stream—Science, Commerce, or Arts
-Enter your login credentials like roll number, DOB and other required details and submit
-A pdf will open and your result will be displayed on the screen
-Download the PDF, print a hard copy of your result and save it for future reference
Around 98.830% students passed the Jharkhand Class 12 board exams in Arts stream this year.
Latehar: 98.380%
Kodarma: 97.950%
Simdega: 96.930%
Pakur: 96.620%
Khunti: 96.540%
Hazaribagh: 96.050%
Ramgarh: 95.950%
Lohardaga: 95.610%
Girigih: 93.690%
Garwah: 93.000%
Dumka: 92.500%
Bokaro: 91.650%
Dhanbad: 91.000%
Palamu: 90.270%
Jamtara: 90.000%
Ranchi: 89.850%
E. Singhbhum: 89.420%
Seraikela: 87.710%
Godda: 86.950%
W. Singhbhum: 86.090%
Gumla: 85.420%
Chatra: 85.150%
Deoghar: 82.690%
Sahebganj: 78.140%
First division: 14,260
2nd Division: 8,638
Third division: 337 students
The pass percentage is 90.60 per cent.
- Rank 1: Pratibha Saha, 474 marks
- Rank 2: Riya Kumari, 472 marks
- Rank 3: Shristi Kumari: 470 marks
- Rank 1: Zeenat Parween, 472 marks
- Rank 2: Bahamani Dhan, 466 marks
- Rank 3: Dipali Kumari, 458 marks
Students appeared: 2,21,855
1st Division: 84,304
2nd Division: 1,15,153
3rd Division: 7,218
Pass Division: 10
Total students pass: 2,06,685
Pass percentage: 93.16 per cent
JAC 12th Board Result 2024 Live: Take a look at toppers' list of Science stream,
- Rank 1: Sneha, Ursuline Inter College, Ranchi (491 marks)
- Rank 2: Ritika Kumari, Inter Science College, Hazaribagh (482 marks)
- Rank 3: Pankaj Kumar Sahu, Baijnath Jalan College, Sisai (480 marks)
JAC 12th Board Result 2024 Live: Take a look at division-wise result in Science stream,
1st: 50,665
2nd: 17,429
3rd:107
Pass division: 2
Male students appeared: 57,755
Pass: 42,002
Pass percentage: 72.72%
Female students appeared: 36,050
Pass: 20,239
Pass percentage: 72.67%
Pass percentage: 72.70%
JAC 12th Board Result 2024 Live: Last year, the pass percentage for Commerce stream went down to 88.60 per cent as compared to the previous year in Jharkhand.
As per past years' trends, the JAC will announce the results at the press conference, where the board officials will announce not only the name of board toppers but also the pass percentage, gender-wise pass percentage and other important details.
1. Roll code
2. Roll number
The Jharkhand Class 12 board exam result will be declared at 11 am.
Last year, the results for the science stream were announced on May 23, 2023, while the results for the Arts and Commerce streams were released on May 30, 2023. The JAC conducted the inter-exams in February 2024. A total of 3,44,822 students appeared in the class 12 exams.
The Jharkhand class 12 board exam result will be declared at 11 am today, April 30.
Step 1: Go to the official website of JAC: jacresults.in
Step 2: Click on the active link for your stream—Science, Commerce, or Arts
Step 3: Enter your login credentials like roll number, DOB and other required details and submit
Step 4: A pdf will open and your result will be displayed on the screen
Step 5: Download the PDF; print a hard copy of your result and save it for future reference
Last year, the overall pass percentage in Arts stream was 95.97 per cent.
The question papers were divided into two parts — objective-type questions on OMR sheets and regular booklets question answers.
To be declared pass in the Board examination, students must secure at least 33% marks in both theory and practical examinations for each subject. In addition to aggregating 33% marks to pass the Jharkhand Class 12 Board Exam 2024. Those who don’t meet these criteria will be declared fail.
