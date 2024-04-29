Hello User
JAC 12th Result 2024 Highlights: Jharkhand Class 12 result out, Pratibha tops Commerce stream | Check your marks here

13 min read . 30 Apr 2024
Livemint

JAC 12th Result 2024 Highlights: Students who appeared for the Jharkhand class 12 board exams, can check results on its official website — www.jacresults.com. 

JAC 12th Result 2024 Live Updates: The Jharkhand board announced the board result for all three streams today.

JAC 12th Result 2024 Highlights: The Jharkhand Board announced the class 12 board exam result today, April 30, for all streams - Science, Commerce and Arts. Students who appeared for the JAC 12th board exam, can visit the official website — www.jacresults.com — to download their scorecard. In case you are unable to check results here, you can also go to — jac.jharkhand.gov.in or jharresults.nic.in.

Stay tuned to this LIVE blog for all the latest updates on JAC 12th Board Result 2024

30 Apr 2024, 04:08 PM IST JAC 12th Result 2024 Live: How to download the scorecard?

-Go to the official website of JAC: jacresults.in 

-Click on the active link for your stream—Science, Commerce, or Arts 

-Enter your login credentials like roll number, DOB and other required details and submit 

-A pdf will open and your result will be displayed on the screen 

-Download the PDF, print a hard copy of your result and save it for future reference

30 Apr 2024, 01:51 PM IST JAC 12th Result 2024 Live: Simdega best-performing district in Arts 

Around 98.830% students passed the Jharkhand Class 12 board exams in Arts stream this year. 

30 Apr 2024, 01:31 PM IST JAC 12th Result 2024 Live: District-wise pass percentage in Commerce stream 

Latehar: 98.380% 

Kodarma: 97.950% 

Simdega: 96.930% 

Pakur: 96.620% 

Khunti: 96.540% 

Hazaribagh: 96.050% 

Ramgarh: 95.950% 

Lohardaga: 95.610% 

Girigih: 93.690% 

Garwah: 93.000% 

Dumka: 92.500% 

Bokaro: 91.650% 

Dhanbad: 91.000% 

Palamu: 90.270%

Jamtara: 90.000% 

Ranchi: 89.850% 

E. Singhbhum: 89.420% 

Seraikela: 87.710% 

Godda: 86.950% 

W. Singhbhum: 86.090% 

Gumla: 85.420% 

Chatra: 85.150% 

Deoghar: 82.690% 

Sahebganj: 78.140%

30 Apr 2024, 01:24 PM IST JAC 12th Result 2024 Live: Division-wise result of Commerce stream 

First division: 14,260 

2nd Division: 8,638 

Third division: 337 students

30 Apr 2024, 01:19 PM IST JAC 12th Result 2024 Live: Pass percentage in Commerce Stream 

The pass percentage is 90.60 per cent.

JAC 12th Result 2024 Live: How to download the scorecard? 

-Go to the official website of JAC: jacresults.in 

-Click on the active link for your stream—Science, Commerce, or Arts 

-Enter your login credentials like roll number, DOB and other required details and submit 

-A pdf will open and your result will be displayed on the screen 

-Download the PDF, print a hard copy of your result and save it for future reference

30 Apr 2024, 12:57 PM IST JAC 12th Result 2024 Live: Check your marks directly here

30 Apr 2024, 12:56 PM IST JAC 12th Result 2024 Live: Toppers in Commerce Stream 

- Rank 1: Pratibha Saha, 474 marks 

- Rank 2: Riya Kumari, 472 marks 

- Rank 3: Shristi Kumari: 470 marks

30 Apr 2024, 12:55 PM IST JAC 12th Result 2024 Live: Toppers in Arts Stream 

- Rank 1: Zeenat Parween, 472 marks 

- Rank 2: Bahamani Dhan, 466 marks 

- Rank 3: Dipali Kumari, 458 marks

30 Apr 2024, 12:49 PM IST JAC 12th Result 2024 Live: Division-wise result, pass percentage in Arts stream 

Students appeared: 2,21,855

1st Division: 84,304 

2nd Division: 1,15,153 

3rd Division: 7,218 

Pass Division: 10 

Total students pass: 2,06,685 

Pass percentage: 93.16 per cent

30 Apr 2024, 12:44 PM IST JAC 12th Result 2024 Live: Toppers' list of Science stream

JAC 12th Board Result 2024 Live: Take a look at toppers' list of Science stream, 

- Rank 1: Sneha, Ursuline Inter College, Ranchi (491 marks) 

- Rank 2: Ritika Kumari, Inter Science College, Hazaribagh (482 marks)

- Rank 3: Pankaj Kumar Sahu, Baijnath Jalan College, Sisai (480 marks)

30 Apr 2024, 12:32 PM IST JAC 12th Result 2024 Live: Division-wise result in Science stream 

JAC 12th Board Result 2024 Live: Take a look at division-wise result in Science stream, 

1st: 50,665 

2nd: 17,429 

3rd:107 

Pass division: 2

30 Apr 2024, 12:30 PM IST JAC 12th Result 2024 Live: Science stream result

JAC 12th Board Result 2024 Live:

Male students appeared: 57,755 

Pass: 42,002 

Pass percentage: 72.72%

Female students appeared: 36,050 

Pass: 20,239 

Pass percentage: 72.67%

30 Apr 2024, 12:29 PM IST JAC 12th Result 2024 Live: Science stream pass percentage

Pass percentage: 72.70%
 

JAC 12th Board Result 2024 Live: Use roll code and roll number to check your marks here

JAC 12th Board Result 2024 Live: Use roll code and roll number to check your marks here

30 Apr 2024, 12:19 PM IST JAC 12th Result 2024 Live: Steps to download your scorecard

JAC 12th Board Result 2024 Live:

Step 1: Go to the official website of JAC: jacresults.in 

Step 2: Click on the active link for your stream—Science, Commerce, or Arts 

Step 3: Enter your login credentials like roll number, DOB and other required details and submit 

Step 4: A pdf will open and your result will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Download the PDF, print a hard copy of your result and save it for future reference

30 Apr 2024, 12:13 PM IST JAC 12th Result 2024 Live: Official website not working 

JAC 12th Board Result 2024 Live: The official website for Jharkhand Board Class 12 results is not working at the moment. 

30 Apr 2024, 12:07 PM IST JAC 12th Result 2024 Live: Jharkhand Class 12 board result out. Check your marks here

JAC 12th Board Result 2024 Live: The Jharkhand board Class 12 result has been declared. Students can check their marks here. 

30 Apr 2024, 12:04 PM IST JAC 12th Result 2024 Live: Toppers' list today

JAC 12th Board Result 2024 Live: The Jharkhand board will announce will announce names of Class 12 Science, Arts and Commerce stream toppers along with their marks in the press conference today. In addition, the board will also declare the pass percentage, gender-wise result, district-wise result, and other important details in the media briefing.

30 Apr 2024, 12:00 PM IST JAC 12th Result 2024 Live: Result of Science, Commerce, Arts streams together

JAC 12th Board Result 2024 Live: The result of Science, Commerce, Arts streams will be announced together. 

30 Apr 2024, 11:50 AM IST JAC 12th Result 2024 Live: Check your marks directly here

JAC 12th Board Result 2024 Live: Check your marks directly here. 

30 Apr 2024, 11:45 AM IST JAC 12th Result 2024 Live: Jharkhand board to declare Class 12 result anytime

JAC 12th Board Result 2024 Live: The declaration of Jharkhand Class 12 result is expected anytime now. 

30 Apr 2024, 11:41 AM IST JAC 12th Result 2024 Live: Catch all latest updates on Jharkhand Class 12 board result at LiveMint

JAC 12th Board Result 2024 Live: Catch all latest updates on Jharkhand Class 12 board result at LiveMint. 

JAC 12th Result 2024 Live: How to check the result/scorecard?

JAC 12th Board Result 2024 Live: Follow the below given steps, 

Step 1: Go to the official website of JAC: jacresults.in 

Step 2: Click on the active link for your stream—Science, Commerce, or Arts 

Step 3: Enter your login credentials like roll number, DOB and other required details and submit 

Step 4: A pdf will open and your result will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Download the PDF; print a hard copy of your result and save it for future reference

30 Apr 2024, 11:30 AM IST JAC 12th Result 2024 Live: Login credentials required to check result

JAC 12th Board Result 2024 Live: 1) Roll code and 2) Roll number

30 Apr 2024, 11:22 AM IST JAC 12th Result 2024 Live: Class 12 result shortly! Check your marks here

30 Apr 2024, 11:21 AM IST JAC 12th Result 2024 Live: 4 lakh students awaiting result

JAC 12th Board Result 2024 Live: Around 4 lakh students in Jharkhand are waiting for the class 12 board exam result. 

30 Apr 2024, 11:17 AM IST JAC 12th Result 2024 Live: Websites to download scorecard

JAC 12th Board Result 2024 Live: jacresults.com and jac.jharkhand.gov.in

30 Apr 2024, 11:03 AM IST JAC 12th Result 2024 Live: Jharkhand board to announce result anytime now

The Jharkhand board to announce class 12 board result anytime now. 

30 Apr 2024, 10:57 AM IST JAC 12th Result 2024 Live: Keep your login credentials handy! Check your result here

JAC 12th Board Result 2024 Live: Keep your login credentials handy! Check your result here

30 Apr 2024, 10:55 AM IST JAC 12th Result 2024 Live: Jharkhand board to begin press conference shortly 

JAC 12th Board Result 2024 Live: Jharkhand board to begin press conference shortly. 

30 Apr 2024, 10:50 AM IST JAC 12th Result 2024 Live: Students can check Jharkhand board result here

JAC 12th Board Result 2024 Live: The Jharkhand board will announce the class 12 board exam result at 11 am. Students can directly check their score here. 

30 Apr 2024, 10:44 AM IST JAC 12th Result 2024 Live: Jharkhand board to declare class 12 result shortly

JAC 12th Board Result 2024 Live: The Jharkhand board to declare class 12 result shortly. 

30 Apr 2024, 10:38 AM IST JAC 12th Result 2024 Live: 4 lakh students awaiting results

JAC 12th Board Result 2024 Live: Around 4 lakh students are waiting for the Jharkhand class 12 board exam result today. 

30 Apr 2024, 10:32 AM IST JAC 12th Result 2024 Live: Keep your login credentials handy

JAC 12th Board Result 2024 Live: Keep your login credentials — roll code and roll number — handy. The result will be announced at 11 am. 

30 Apr 2024, 10:12 AM IST JAC 12th Result 2024 Live: Few minutes left! Result to be declared at 11 am 

JAC 12th Board Result 2024 Live: Only few minutes left! The Jharkhand board will declare the class 12 result at 11 am today. 

30 Apr 2024, 09:54 AM IST JAC 12th Result 2024 Live: Details to be shared in press conference

JAC 12th Board Result 2024 Live: Names of toppers, pass percentage, gender-wise percentage and other details. 

30 Apr 2024, 09:40 AM IST JAC 12th Result 2024 Live: Commerce stream pass percentage went down last year

JAC 12th Board Result 2024 Live: Last year, the pass percentage for Commerce stream went down to 88.60 per cent as compared to the previous year in Jharkhand. 

30 Apr 2024, 09:35 AM IST JAC 12th Result 2024 Live: Websites to check result

JAC 12th Board Result 2024 Live: Students can check result on following websites, 

- jacresults.in 

- jharresults.nic.in 

- jharresults.com 

- jac.jharkhand.gov.in

30 Apr 2024, 09:28 AM IST JAC 12th Result 2024 Live: Class 12 board exam result to be declared at PC today

As per past years' trends, the JAC will announce the results at the press conference, where the board officials will announce not only the name of board toppers but also the pass percentage, gender-wise pass percentage and other important details.

30 Apr 2024, 09:16 AM IST JAC 12th Result 2024 Live: Login credentials required for board result

1. Roll code

2. Roll number

30 Apr 2024, 09:06 AM IST JAC 12th Result 2024 Live: Class 12 board result soon

The Jharkhand Class 12 board exam result will be declared at 11 am. 

30 Apr 2024, 08:52 AM IST JAC 12th Board Result 2024 Live: When board results were declared last year? 

Last year, the results for the science stream were announced on May 23, 2023, while the results for the Arts and Commerce streams were released on May 30, 2023. The JAC conducted the inter-exams in February 2024. A total of 3,44,822 students appeared in the class 12 exams.

30 Apr 2024, 08:37 AM IST JAC 12th Board Result 2024 Live: Result date and time 

The Jharkhand class 12 board exam result will be declared at 11 am today, April 30. 

30 Apr 2024, 08:32 AM IST JAC 12th Board Result 2024 Live: How to check the result/scorecard?

Step 1: Go to the official website of JAC: jacresults.in 

Step 2: Click on the active link for your stream—Science, Commerce, or Arts

Step 3: Enter your login credentials like roll number, DOB and other required details and submit 

Step 4: A pdf will open and your result will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Download the PDF; print a hard copy of your result and save it for future reference

30 Apr 2024, 08:10 AM IST JAC 12th Board Result 2024 Live: Last year's pass percentage in Arts stream

Last year, the overall pass percentage in Arts stream was 95.97 per cent.

30 Apr 2024, 08:00 AM IST JAC 12th Board Result 2024 Live: Websites to check class 12 board result

The results for all the three streams will be available at: 

1. jacresults.in 

2. jharresults.nic.in 

3. jharresults.com 

4. jac.jharkhand.gov.in

30 Apr 2024, 07:43 AM IST JAC 12th Board Result 2024 Live: Jharkhand board exam question papers into two parts 

The question papers were divided into two parts — objective-type questions on OMR sheets and regular booklets question answers. 

30 Apr 2024, 07:32 AM IST JAC 12th Board Result 2024 Live: What are the minimum passing marks?

To be declared pass in the Board examination, students must secure at least 33% marks in both theory and practical examinations for each subject. In addition to aggregating 33% marks to pass the Jharkhand Class 12 Board Exam 2024. Those who don’t meet these criteria will be declared fail.

30 Apr 2024, 07:16 AM IST JAC 12th Board Result 2024 Live: Where to check results? 

1. jacresults.in 

2. jharresults.nic.in 

3. jharresults.com 

4. jac.jharkhand.gov.in

