Jharkhand JAC 12th Result 2025 LIVE: Visit jacresults.com for Science, Commerce Class 12 results today at 11:30 AM

Jharkhand JAC 12th Result 2025 LIVE: As nearly 3 lakh students eagerly wait for JAC Class 12 result, the Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) is set declare the Class 12 results soon.
The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) will declare the Class 12 Science and Commerce streams results today at 11:30 AM. Students, who appeared for these exams can check their JAC 12th Result at the official website - jacresults.com or jac.jharkhand.gov.in. Besides this, the JAC 12th Result 2025 can be checked through SMS and DigiLocker facilities.
Students will need roll number and roll code to access their JAC 12th scorecard. Along with the result, the education board will release key statistics, including the pass percentage, division-wise performance, merit list, toppers' list and more.
Four days ago, the Minister of School Education and Literacy, Ramdas Soren, declared JAC Class 10 results through a press conference at the JAC auditorium in Ranchi. This year, JAC Class 10th overall pass percentage recorded significant improvement, which has risen from 90.39% to 91.71% this year.
JAC 12th board exams 2025 were conducted between February 11 and March 4 this year.
Key websites to track
Essential login credentials needed to check Jharkhand Board Class 12 Science and Commerce stream scores include roll number and roll code.
Check the below mentioned key details on Class 12 scorecard
Roll number and code
Stream of JAC 12th result (Arts/Science/Commerce)
Student’s name
Father’s name
Mother’s name
School/College name
Subjects of JAC Class 12
Lastly, check the most awaited subject-wise theory and practical marks, total marks and division secured.
DigiLocker's post on X states, “Jharkhand Academic Council, Ranchi, Class XII 2025 (Science and Commerce) Results will soon be available on the #DigiLocker results page. Stay tuned and get ready to access your results securely at https://results.digilocker.gov.in.”
Follow the steps provided here to check Jharkhand Board Class 12 result 2025 online
Step 1: Visit the official website at jacresults.com.
Step 2: Navigate to “JAC 12th Result 2025” link.
Step 3: Enter roll number and roll code in the specified fields.
Step 4: Click on “Submit” to proceed.
Step 5: The result will be displayed on the screen. Check and download marksheet, take a printout and keep the hard copy for future reference. reference.