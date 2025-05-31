Jharkhand JAC 12th Result 2025 LIVE: Visit jacresults.com for Science, Commerce Class 12 results today at 11:30 AM

Jharkhand JAC 12th Result 2025 LIVE: As nearly 3 lakh students eagerly wait for JAC Class 12 result, the Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) is set declare the Class 12 results soon.

When and where to check JAC 12th scorecard?

The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) will declare the Class 12 Science and Commerce streams results today at 11:30 AM. Students, who appeared for these exams can check their JAC 12th Result at the official website - jacresults.com or jac.jharkhand.gov.in. Besides this, the JAC 12th Result 2025 can be checked through SMS and DigiLocker facilities.

Students will need roll number and roll code to access their JAC 12th scorecard. Along with the result, the education board will release key statistics, including the pass percentage, division-wise performance, merit list, toppers' list and more.

Four days ago, the Minister of School Education and Literacy, Ramdas Soren, declared JAC Class 10 results through a press conference at the JAC auditorium in Ranchi. This year, JAC Class 10th overall pass percentage recorded significant improvement, which has risen from 90.39% to 91.71% this year.