Jharkhand JAC 12th Result 2025 LIVE: Visit jacresults.com for Science, Commerce Class 12 results today at 11:30 AM

Jharkhand JAC 12th Result 2025 LIVE: The Jharkhand Academic Council is set to declare the Class 12 results for Science and Commerce streams today. Students can check their result at jacresults.com. Stay informed about recent updates and steps to check JAC 12th Result with Mint.

Fareha Naaz
Updated31 May 2025, 10:41 AM IST
Jharkhand JAC 12th Result 2025 LIVE: As nearly 3 lakh students eagerly wait for JAC Class 12 result, the Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) is set declare the Class 12 results soon.

When and where to check JAC 12th scorecard?

The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) will declare the Class 12 Science and Commerce streams results today at 11:30 AM. Students, who appeared for these exams can check their JAC 12th Result at the official website - jacresults.com or jac.jharkhand.gov.in. Besides this, the JAC 12th Result 2025 can be checked through SMS and DigiLocker facilities.

Catch all JAC 12th Result 2025 LIVE updates here

Students will need roll number and roll code to access their JAC 12th scorecard. Along with the result, the education board will release key statistics, including the pass percentage, division-wise performance, merit list, toppers' list and more.

Four days ago, the Minister of School Education and Literacy, Ramdas Soren, declared JAC Class 10 results through a press conference at the JAC auditorium in Ranchi. This year, JAC Class 10th overall pass percentage recorded significant improvement, which has risen from 90.39% to 91.71% this year.

Follow updates here:
31 May 2025, 10:41 AM IST

JAC 12th Result 2025 LIVE: When were JAC 12th board exams held this year?

JAC 12th board exams 2025 were conducted between February 11 and March 4 this year.

31 May 2025, 10:39 AM IST

JAC 12th Result 2025 LIVE: Keep checking these official websites for latest updates

Key websites to track

  • jac.jharkhand.gov.in
  • jacresults.com

31 May 2025, 10:30 AM IST

JAC 12th Result 2025 LIVE: Keep this THINGS handy for scorecard at 11:30 AM

Essential login credentials needed to check Jharkhand Board Class 12 Science and Commerce stream scores include roll number and roll code.

31 May 2025, 10:23 AM IST

JAC 12th Result 2025 LIVE: Make sure all THESE details are correct before you check Class 12 scores

Check the below mentioned key details on Class 12 scorecard

Roll number and code

Stream of JAC 12th result (Arts/Science/Commerce)

Student’s name

Father’s name

Mother’s name

School/College name

Subjects of JAC Class 12

Lastly, check the most awaited subject-wise theory and practical marks, total marks and division secured.

31 May 2025, 10:20 AM IST

JAC 12th Result 2025 LIVE: Science and Commerce scorecard to be OUT soon on DigiLocker

DigiLocker's post on X states, “Jharkhand Academic Council, Ranchi, Class XII 2025 (Science and Commerce) Results will soon be available on the #DigiLocker results page. Stay tuned and get ready to access your results securely at https://results.digilocker.gov.in.”

31 May 2025, 10:08 AM IST

JAC 12th Result 2025 LIVE: DIRECT link for Class 12 scorecard

31 May 2025, 10:08 AM IST

JAC 12th Result 2025 LIVE: Download Jharkhand Board Class 12 result 2025 online by following THESE 5 steps

Follow the steps provided here to check Jharkhand Board Class 12 result 2025 online

Step 1: Visit the official website at jacresults.com.

Step 2: Navigate to “JAC 12th Result 2025” link.

Step 3: Enter roll number and roll code in the specified fields.

Step 4: Click on “Submit” to proceed.

Step 5: The result will be displayed on the screen. Check and download marksheet, take a printout and keep the hard copy for future reference. reference.

