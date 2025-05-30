Live Updates

JAC 12th Result 2025 LIVE Updates: Jharkhand Council to declare Class 12 scores TODAY at jacresults.com

JAC 12th Result 2025 LIVE Updates: The Jharkhand Academic Council is set to declare the Class 12 results in some time. Students can check their scores at official website - jac.jharkhand.gov.in. Stay informed about JAC 12th Result and other updates here.

Written By Fareha Naaz
Updated30 May 2025, 10:27 AM IST
JAC 12th Result 2025 LIVE Updates: Students can check their scores on jac.jharkhand.gov.in.
JAC 12th Result 2025 LIVE Updates: Students can check their scores on jac.jharkhand.gov.in.(Sudipta Banerjee | ANI)

JAC 12th Result 2025 LIVE Updates: The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) is will declare the Class 12 results today at 11:30 am. Students can check their JAC 12th Result online at the official website - jacresults.com.

A total of 3.3 lakh students appeared for the exams this year which were held between February 11 and March 3 this year. Essential login credentials needed to check scores include roll number and roll code. The education board will release important details such as the pass percentage, division-wise performance, merit list, toppers' list and more, along with the result.

Three days ago, the Minister of School Education and Literacy, Ramdas Soren, declared JAC Class 10 results through a press conference at the JAC auditorium in Ranchi. This year, the overall pass percentage in the JAC Class 10th results stood at 91.71%, which marks a significant improvement compared with 90.39% recorded last year.

Catch all JAC 12th Result updates here

 

Follow updates here:
30 May 2025, 10:27 AM IST

JAC 12th Result 2025 LIVE Updates: Exam dates

The Class 12th Board exams was concucted between February 11 and March 3 this year.

30 May 2025, 10:26 AM IST

JAC 12th Result 2025 LIVE Updates: How many students attempted the exam?

A total of 3.3 lakh students appeared for the exams this year.

30 May 2025, 10:20 AM IST

JAC 12th Result 2025 LIVE Updates: How to check Jharkhand Board Class 12 result 2025 online?

Step 1: Visit the official website at jacresults.com.

Step 2: Navigate to “JAC 12th Result 2025” link.

Step 3: Enter roll number and roll code in the specified fields.

Step 4: Click on “Submit” to proceed.

Step 5: The result will be displayed on the screen. Check and download marksheet, take a printout and keep the hard copy for future reference. reference.

JAC 12th Result 2025 LIVE Updates: Jharkhand Council to declare Class 12 scores TODAY at jacresults.com
