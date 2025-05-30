JAC 12th result 2025: Results expected soon at jac.jharkhand.gov.in. Check step-by-step guide to download & more here

JAC 12th Result 2025: The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) is expected to declare the Class 12 results. However, the JAC has not confirmed the date and time when the scores will be released. Once declared, students will be able to check their scores on the official website - jac.jharkhand.gov.in.

It is expected that the council will conduct a press conference to declare the JAC Class 12 results 2025. Following this, the result link will be activated on the official website. In addition to the results, JAC will also release important details such as the pass percentage, division-wise performance, merit list, and more.

JAC 12th Result 2025: Examination date and time JAC conducted the Jharkhand Class 12 board examinations from February 11 to March 4.

JAC 12th Result 2025: Step-by-step guide to download results Here is a step-by-step guide to download Jharkhand Class 12th results.

Step 1: Go to the official result website - jacresults.com.

Step 2: Select the link titled ‘JAC 12th Result 2025’ on the homepage of the website.

Step 3: Fill in your login details and submit.

Step 4: After clicking on the submit tab, the scores will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Download the results and take a printout for future reference.

JAC 12th Result 2025: What's next? Compartment exams will be held for students who fail in one or two subjects, while improvement exams will be conducted for those who want to enhance their scores.

JAC Class 10th results declared JAC announced the JAC 10th Result 2025 on May 27, 2025. The Minister of School Education and Literacy, Ramdas Soren, declared the results at a press conference at the JAC auditorium in Ranchi.