JAC 12th Result 2026: Jharkhand Board Class 12 Science, Arts, and Commerce results expected soon at jacresults.com

The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) is expected to announce the JAC 12th Result 2026 for the Science, Commerce, and Arts streams soon. Following the successful declaration of the Class 10 results on April 23, the board is currently in the final stages of compiling the intermediate scores.
Lakhs of students who appeared for the annual examinations from 3-24 February will be able to access their scorecards via the official result portal results.jacportal.in once the link is activated.
JAC has not yet confirmed the exact time of the Jharkhand Board Class 12 results; however, based on historical trends and recent updates, the announcement is typically made in the first week of May.
Some media reports even suggest that the JAC Class 12 result 2026 will be declared on May 2.
The announcement will likely be made via a press conference, after which the online links will go live. Students are advised to keep their admit cards handy, as they will require the Roll Code and Roll Number to access the result dashboard.
During the result declaration, heavy online traffic can sometimes cause server crashes. To ensure a smooth experience, the JAC hosts the results on multiple official platforms. Students can log on to any of the following websites to view their scores:
Once the results are officially released, here is how to download your JAC Inter digital marksheet:
In case the official websites become unresponsive due to overwhelming traffic, students have reliable backup options to retrieve their scores.
Via SMS: Students can receive their JAC 12th results directly on their mobile phone without internet connectivity. Simply send RESULT<space> JAC12<space>Roll Code<space>Roll Number to 56263.
Via DigiLocker: For a secure digital copy of JAC 12th marksheet, use the DigiLocker app or website. Log in using your mobile number and Aadhaar details, navigate to the "Education" section, select "Jharkhand Academic Council," and input your exam details to fetch your official document.
To successfully clear the Jharkhand Board Class 12 exams, a student must secure a minimum of 33% marks in each subject, as well as a 33% overall aggregate.
For students who do not achieve the desired marks, the board provides subsequent opportunities. The JAC will open an online window for scrutiny (re-evaluation) shortly after the result declaration, allowing students to have their answer sheets re-checked.
Additionally, those who fail to secure passing marks in one or two subjects can apply for the compartment exams, which are typically scheduled for later in the summer.