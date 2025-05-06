JAC Class 10th, 12th results 2025: When will Jharkhand Board declare scores? Check step-by-step guide to download

JAC Class 10th, 12th results 2025: The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) is expected to declare the results for the Class 10th and 12th board examinations for 2025 soon. Once the results are declared, students their scores on the official websites: jac.jharkhand.gov.in, jacresults.com, and jharresults.nic.in.

JAC Class 10th, 12th results 2025: Date and time The Jharkhand Academic Council has not officially announced the date and time to declare the JAC Class 10th, 12th results 2025. However, students can expect their scores by mid-May, as per multiple reports.

Last year, JAC declared the Class 10th, 12th results on April 30, 2024.

JAC Class 10th, 12th results 2025: When was the exam conducted?

The JAC Board Class 10th and 12th examinations were held from February 11 to March 4, 2025, across multiple exam centres in Jharkhand.

JAC Class 10th, 12th results 2025: Step-by-step guide to check scores Step 1: Go to the official website jac.jharkhand.gov.in, jacresults.com, or jharresults.nic.in.

Step 2: Select the link for JAC Board Class 10th, 12th Result 2025 shown on the homepage.

Step 3: Fill in your login details, such as roll number and date of birth.

Step 4: The JAC Board Class 10th, 12th Result 2025 will be displayed on your screen.

Step 5: Save and download the marksheet and print a copy for future reference.

JAC Class 10th, 12th results 2025: Paper leak allegations Previously, JAC cancelled Hindi and Science subjects examinations for Class 10 students over paper leak allegations that went viral on social media.

"All students, their parents, principals concerned, centre superintendents and officials concerned are informed that in the light of information received through social media and newspapers, the examinations of Hindi (Course A & Course B) subject held in the first sitting on February 18 and Science subject in the first sitting on February 20 are cancelled," JAC, a government body, said in a notice.