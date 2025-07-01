JAC Class 11th results 2025 OUT: Jharkhand Board declares scores at jacresults.in; Check steps to download marksheet

JAC Class 11th Result 2025: The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) has declared the Class 11th results today.

Students can download their marksheets through the official websites at jacresults.com and results.digilocker.gov.in.

JAC Class 11th Results 2025: Steps to download scores Students can follow these steps to download their marksheets —

Step 1: Go to the official website-jacresults.com

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the results link of the 11th class examination.

Step 3: A new webpage will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Students will be required to fill in the roll code and roll number

Step 6: Check and download the marksheet. Take a printout for future reference.

JAC Class 11th Results 2025: Exam dates The JAC conducted the Class 11 annual examination on May 20, 21 and 22, 2025. The examination was held in two shifts, the first shift began from 10.45 am to 1 pm, while the second shift started from 2 pm to 5.15 pm. Paper 1 exam was conducted on May 20, Paper 2 on May 21 and Paper 3 on May 22. It is mandatory for all the candidates who appeared for the JAC Class 11th exam to pass in four out of the five subjects. Candidates can visit the Jharkhand Board's official website for more details.

JAC Class 12th& 10th results The JAC announced the results for the Class 12 Science and Commerce streams on May 31, 2025. Students who took these exams can access their JAC 12th Results on the official websites jacresults.com or jac.jharkhand.gov.in. Additionally, the JAC 12th Result 2025 is available via SMS and DigiLocker services.