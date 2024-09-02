IIT JAM 2025: The IIT-Delhi is scheduled to open the registration window for the Joint Admission Test for Masters 2025 on September 3. Interested candidates can visit the official website at jam2025.iitd.ac.in to register for the exam

IIT JAM 2025: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi is scheduled to open the registration window for the Joint Admission Test for Masters (JAM) 2025 on Tuesday, September 3, 2024. Interested candidates can visit the official website of IIT JAM 2025 at jam2025.iitd.ac.in to register for the exam.

According to the notification, the registration window will remain open until October 11, 2024. The exam is scheduled to take place on February 2, 2025.

Candidates must note that they can fill out ONLY ONE application form even if they want to appear for two test papers. Multiple applications submitted by a candidate will be rejected. Hence, DO NOT submit multiple applications.

IIT JAM 2025: Eligibility Criteria IIT JAM 2025 examination isopen to all nationalities, with no age restriction. Candidates must be completing their qualifying degrees in 2025 are eligible.

IIT JAM 2025: Exam Fee All candidates are required to pay an examination fee of ₹ 1,800 for one paper and ₹ 2,500 for two test papers, except Female/SC/ST/ PwD. Female/SC/ST / PwD candidates need to pay ₹ 900 for one paper and ₹ 1250 for two papers.

Candidates must also note that the application fee is non-refundable under any circumstances. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Candidates will need to pay a fee of ₹300 for changing examination cities /test papers /category and gender.

IIT JAM 2025: How to apply Go to the IIT JAM 2025 official website:jam2025.iitd.ac.in

Click on the Candidate Portal button available on homepage

A new window will open and direct you to JAM Online Application Processing System (JOAPS)

Register yourself on JOAPS website, by providing name, e-mail address, mobile number and set a password

You will get your Enrolment ID, OTP on your registered e-mail address, mobile number after successful registration.

Log in with tour Enrolment ID, password for submitting the application

Enter the required information

Upload photograph, signature, and other documents like certificate (for OBC-NCL / EWS / SC / ST / PwD) and proof of DOB.

Pay the application fee through any of the electronic payment modes.

IIT JAM 2025: Exam Pattern According to the notification, the JAM 2025 exam will beComputer Based Test(CBT), where the questions will be shown in a random sequence on a computer screen. For all the seven Test Papers, the duration of the examination will be of 3 hours. There will be a total of 60 questions carrying a total of 100 marks. The entire paper will be divided into three sections A, B and C.

Section A will contain a total of 30 Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) involving 10 questions of one mark each and 20 questions of two marks each.

Section B will contain a total of 10 Multiple Select Questions (MSQs), carrying two marks each.

Section C will contain a total of 20 Numerical Answer Type (NAT) questions involving 10 questions of one mark each and 10 questions of two marks each.

The medium for all the test papers will be only in English.

IIT JAM 2025:Examination Cities JAM 2025 Examination will be conducted in eight zones. IISc Bengaluru Zone, IIT Bombay Zone, IIT Delhi Zone, IIT Guwahati Zone, IIT Kanpur Zone, IIT Kharagpur Zone, IIT Madras Zone, IIT Roorkee Zone