Jamia Millia Islamia Admission 2025: Last date to register for UG & PG courses tomorrow. Check key dates here

Jamia Millia Islamia Admission 2025: The registration deadline for Jamia Millia Islamia's entrance test for undergraduate and postgraduate courses is April 10. Candidates must ensure eligibility as per the prospectus and can register online at admission.jmi.ac.in.

Published9 Apr 2025, 01:28 PM IST
Jamia Millia Islamia Admission 2025: The last date to register for the Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) entrance test for admission to undergraduate and postgraduate courses is Thursday, April 10. Students can register on the official website of Jamia Milia Islamia — https://admission.jmi.ac.in/.

According to the official notification, candidates are advised to check their eligibility as per the criteria laid down in the prospectus. It is mandatory for candidates to have passed the qualifying examination from a board/university/institute recognised by JMI.

The University recognises degrees from all central universities, state universities, institutions of national importance, and foreign universities, provided that the Association of Indian Universities has established their equivalence, the notification states.

 

Key dates to remember

  • Dates to edit forms: April 12, 2025, to April 14, 2025
  • Issue of Admit Cards for entrance test: April 17, 2025
  • Entrance Test dates: From April 26, 2025, onwards
  • Last Date to submit qualifying exam results: October 31, 2025

Step-by-step guide to register online

Step 1: Visit the official website — admission.jmi.ac.in

Step 2: Select the online registration link

Step 3: Add in the necessary details and select ‘Submit.’

 

Step 4: After submitting the required details, fill out the application form by logging in again

Step 5: Provide all the required documents and pay the application fee.

Step 6: Submit the application form.

Step 7: Download a copy of the application form for future reference.

 

List of courses offered by JMI

  • BA (Hons) English
  • BFA (Applied Art)
  • BFA (Art Education)
  • BPT
  • BA LLB (Self Finance)
  • Bachelor of Tourism & Travel Management
  • Certificate in French
  • Certificate in Spanish
  • Diploma in Engineering (Self Finance)
  • Diploma in French
  • MA (Sociology)
  • MA (Applied Psychology)
  • MA (Conflict Analysis & Peace Building)
  • M Sc (Biosciences)
  • M Sc (Biotechnology)
  • M Sc (Biotechnology) GATB
  • M A/M Sc (Geography)
  • M Tech (Environmental Science) (Part-Time)
  • MBA (Entrepreneurship & Family Business) (Self Finance)
  • M Com
  • MPT (Cardiopulmonary)
  • M A (Politics: International & Area Studies)
  • MBA (Pharmaceutical Management)
  • M Sc (AI & ML)

