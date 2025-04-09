Jamia Millia Islamia Admission 2025: Last date to register for UG & PG courses tomorrow. Check key dates here

Jamia Millia Islamia Admission 2025: The last date to register for the Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) entrance test for admission to undergraduate and postgraduate courses is Thursday, April 10. Students can register on the official website of Jamia Milia Islamia — https://admission.jmi.ac.in/.
According to the official notification, candidates are advised to check their eligibility as per the criteria laid down in the prospectus. It is mandatory for candidates to have passed the qualifying examination from a board/university/institute recognised by JMI.
The University recognises degrees from all central universities, state universities, institutions of national importance, and foreign universities, provided that the Association of Indian Universities has established their equivalence, the notification states.
Step 1: Visit the official website — admission.jmi.ac.in
Step 2: Select the online registration link
Step 3: Add in the necessary details and select ‘Submit.’
Step 4: After submitting the required details, fill out the application form by logging in again
Step 5: Provide all the required documents and pay the application fee.
Step 6: Submit the application form.
Step 7: Download a copy of the application form for future reference.