Jamia Millia Islamia Admission 2025: Last date to register for UG & PG courses tomorrow. Check key dates here

Jamia Millia Islamia Admission 2025: The last date to register for the Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) entrance test for admission to undergraduate and postgraduate courses is Thursday, April 10. Students can register on the official website of Jamia Milia Islamia — https://admission.jmi.ac.in/.

According to the official notification, candidates are advised to check their eligibility as per the criteria laid down in the prospectus. It is mandatory for candidates to have passed the qualifying examination from a board/university/institute recognised by JMI.

The University recognises degrees from all central universities, state universities, institutions of national importance, and foreign universities, provided that the Association of Indian Universities has established their equivalence, the notification states.

Key dates to remember Dates to edit forms: April 12, 2025, to April 14, 2025

Issue of Admit Cards for entrance test: April 17, 2025

Entrance Test dates: From April 26, 2025, onwards

Last Date to submit qualifying exam results: October 31, 2025 Step-by-step guide to register online Step 1: Visit the official website — admission.jmi.ac.in

Step 2: Select the online registration link

Step 3: Add in the necessary details and select ‘Submit.’

Step 4: After submitting the required details, fill out the application form by logging in again

Step 5: Provide all the required documents and pay the application fee.

Step 6: Submit the application form.

Step 7: Download a copy of the application form for future reference.

List of courses offered by JMI BA (Hons) English

BFA (Applied Art)

BFA (Art Education)

BPT

BA LLB (Self Finance)

Bachelor of Tourism & Travel Management

Certificate in French

Certificate in Spanish

Diploma in Engineering (Self Finance)

Diploma in French

MA (Sociology)

MA (Applied Psychology)

MA (Conflict Analysis & Peace Building)

M Sc (Biosciences)

M Sc (Biotechnology)

M Sc (Biotechnology) GATB

M A/M Sc (Geography)

M Tech (Environmental Science) (Part-Time)

MBA (Entrepreneurship & Family Business) (Self Finance)

M Com

MPT (Cardiopulmonary)

M A (Politics: International & Area Studies)

MBA (Pharmaceutical Management)

M Sc (AI & ML)