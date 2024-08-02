Jamia Millia Islamia opens admissions for UG, PG distance and online courses for 2024-25 at jmicoe.in. Details here

Jamia Millia Islamia has commenced the admission process to various distance and online programmes. The facility is accepting application until August 31.

Written By Fareha Naaz
Published2 Aug 2024, 01:32 PM IST
Jamia Millia Islamia admissions: Students can apply for admissions to various distance-online postgraduate and undergraduate programmes till August 31.
Jamia Millia Islamia admissions: Students can apply for admissions to various distance-online postgraduate and undergraduate programmes till August 31.

Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI), the central university in Delhi, has commenced its admission process for various distance and online programmes for the academic year 2024-25 (September).

The Centre for Distance and Online Education (CDOE) issued a notice on August 1 inviting applicants to register for the programmes. 

Online application forms became available on the official website at www.jmicoe.in, as stated in the notice dated August 1. The central university will accept registrations until August 31, after which the online application portal will close, and no further application forms will be entertained, said the notice.

Also Read | CUET UG 2024: NTA to announce results today? Here’s all you need to know

Also read: Delhi University opens UG admission correction window today, phase 2 schedule to be OUT soon

Meanwhile, the window for document verification and payment of fees will open from September 17 onwards. Candidates must complete the admission process, including verification of documents and fee payment latest by September 29. JMI offers these programmes in dual modes that include online and distance learning options.

Also Read | CUET results: UGC permits central varsities to hold exams to fill vacant seats

Admission to the MBA programme is based on an entrance test which will be conducted by the university on September 15. Students can apply for admissions to various postgraduate and undergraduate programmes mentioned below. However, admissions to these programmes will be based on merit in the qualifying exams.

Also read: DU PG Admission 2024: Delhi University extends registration till June 5. Quick guide to apply at admission.uod.ac.in

List of PG programmes

The registrations are open for 12 PG programmes, including MA in Education, English, Geography, Hindi, History, HRM, Islamic Studies, Political Science, Public Administration, Sociology, Urdu, and MCom.

Also Read | CUET-UG Results 2024: NTA releases final answer key, results soon on website

List of UG programmes

The registrations are open for four UG programmes, including BA (General), BBA, BCom, and BCIBF.

Also Read | CUET UG 2024 result out at exams.nta.ac.in

The notice stated that the admissions to Bachelor of Education (BEd) programmes would be notified later, depending on the UGC-DEB guidelines.

Candidates must refer to the official website for more information. 

Catch all theBusiness News,Education News,Breaking NewsEvents andLatest News Updates on Live Mint. Download TheMint News App to get Daily Market Updates

MoreLess
First Published:2 Aug 2024, 01:32 PM IST
HomeEducationJamia Millia Islamia opens admissions for UG, PG distance and online courses for 2024-25 at jmicoe.in. Details here

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel

    158.45
    01:39 PM | 2 AUG 2024
    -4.6 (-2.82%)

    Bharat Electronics

    304.90
    01:39 PM | 2 AUG 2024
    -6.25 (-2.01%)

    Indian Oil Corporation

    178.95
    01:39 PM | 2 AUG 2024
    -0.8 (-0.45%)

    Tata Motors

    1,105.00
    01:39 PM | 2 AUG 2024
    -39.6 (-3.46%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    ADANI WILMAR

    379.20
    01:32 PM | 2 AUG 2024
    31 (8.9%)

    One 97 Communications

    534.50
    01:32 PM | 2 AUG 2024
    37.3 (7.5%)

    Bikaji Foods International

    766.50
    01:32 PM | 2 AUG 2024
    51.85 (7.26%)

    Jammu & Kashmir Bank

    117.20
    01:32 PM | 2 AUG 2024
    7.8 (7.13%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      71,093.00-87.00
      Chennai
      71,932.001,514.00
      Delhi
      71,023.00-88.00
      Kolkata
      71,583.00333.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Education

      More From Popular in Education
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanBudget

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue