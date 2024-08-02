Jamia Millia Islamia has commenced the admission process to various distance and online programmes. The facility is accepting application until August 31.

Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI), the central university in Delhi, has commenced its admission process for various distance and online programmes for the academic year 2024-25 (September). {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Centre for Distance and Online Education (CDOE) issued a notice on August 1 inviting applicants to register for the programmes.

Get Quick Cash in Minutes! Best Personal Loan at Lowest Interest Rates Instant Apply Online application forms became available on the official website at www.jmicoe.in, as stated in the notice dated August 1. The central university will accept registrations until August 31, after which the online application portal will close, and no further application forms will be entertained, said the notice. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also read: Delhi University opens UG admission correction window today, phase 2 schedule to be OUT soon Meanwhile, the window for document verification and payment of fees will open from September 17 onwards. Candidates must complete the admission process, including verification of documents and fee payment latest by September 29. JMI offers these programmes in dual modes that include online and distance learning options.

Admission to the MBA programme is based on an entrance test which will be conducted by the university on September 15. Students can apply for admissions to various postgraduate and undergraduate programmes mentioned below. However, admissions to these programmes will be based on merit in the qualifying exams.

Also read: DU PG Admission 2024: Delhi University extends registration till June 5. Quick guide to apply at admission.uod.ac.in List of PG programmes The registrations are open for 12 PG programmes, including MA in Education, English, Geography, Hindi, History, HRM, Islamic Studies, Political Science, Public Administration, Sociology, Urdu, and MCom. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

List of UG programmes The registrations are open for four UG programmes, including BA (General), BBA, BCom, and BCIBF.

The notice stated that the admissions to Bachelor of Education (BEd) programmes would be notified later, depending on the UGC-DEB guidelines.