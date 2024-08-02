Hello User
Business News/ Education / Jamia Millia Islamia opens admissions for UG, PG distance and online courses for 2024-25 at jmicoe.in. Details here

Jamia Millia Islamia opens admissions for UG, PG distance and online courses for 2024-25 at jmicoe.in. Details here

Written By Fareha Naaz

Jamia Millia Islamia has commenced the admission process to various distance and online programmes. The facility is accepting application until August 31.

Jamia Millia Islamia admissions: Students can apply for admissions to various distance-online postgraduate and undergraduate programmes till August 31.

Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI), the central university in Delhi, has commenced its admission process for various distance and online programmes for the academic year 2024-25 (September).

The Centre for Distance and Online Education (CDOE) issued a notice on August 1 inviting applicants to register for the programmes.

Online application forms became available on the official website at www.jmicoe.in, as stated in the notice dated August 1. The central university will accept registrations until August 31, after which the online application portal will close, and no further application forms will be entertained, said the notice.

Meanwhile, the window for document verification and payment of fees will open from September 17 onwards. Candidates must complete the admission process, including verification of documents and fee payment latest by September 29. JMI offers these programmes in dual modes that include online and distance learning options.

Admission to the MBA programme is based on an entrance test which will be conducted by the university on September 15. Students can apply for admissions to various postgraduate and undergraduate programmes mentioned below. However, admissions to these programmes will be based on merit in the qualifying exams.

List of PG programmes

The registrations are open for 12 PG programmes, including MA in Education, English, Geography, Hindi, History, HRM, Islamic Studies, Political Science, Public Administration, Sociology, Urdu, and MCom.

List of UG programmes

The registrations are open for four UG programmes, including BA (General), BBA, BCom, and BCIBF.

The notice stated that the admissions to Bachelor of Education (BEd) programmes would be notified later, depending on the UGC-DEB guidelines.

Candidates must refer to the official website for more information.

