Jane Street continues with its IIT hirings amid regulatory imbroglio
Despite ongoing regulatory challenges, Jane Street has hired IIT students for its Hong Kong operations, potentially offering salaries above ₹4 crore. The firm has used pre-placement offers and has a history of IIT recruitment.
NEW DELHI/MUMBAI : Even as it battles India’s market regulator, high-frequency trading (HFT) firm Jane Street has made its presence felt at the country's top institutes with marquee offers. The firm has hired students from Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) campuses and could once again emerge as their highest-paying recruiter. The New York-headquartered company has recruited students from the class of 2026 for its Hong Kong team, even as its dispute with the Indian regulator is set to be heard by the Securities Appellate Tribunal (SAT) this month.