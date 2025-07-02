JCECEB Jharkhand Polytechnic Result 2025 OUT: Scores released at jceceb.jharkhand.gov.in; Check how to download marks

The Jharkhand Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (JCECEB) has declared the scores of the Polytechnic Entrance Competitive Examination (PECE) 2025. Candidates can now check their results on the official website jceceb.jharkhand.gov.in.

JCECEB Polytechnic Exam 2025: Step-by-step guide to check scores Step 1: Visit the homepage of the JCECEB website.

Step 2: Click on the result link available.

Step 3: The result portal will be displayed on the screen.

Step 4: Choose the exam from the drop-down menu on the screen.

Step 5: Enter the login details.

Step 6: The Polytechnic result 2025 will be displayed on the screen.

Step 7: Verify the results and take a printout for future reference.

Jharkhand PE result 2025 will consist of details of the candidates, including total scores, subject-wise marks, and other information. The qualified candidates for the PECE 2025 exam can participate in the PECE counselling 2025 and seat allotment process.

The Jharkhand PECE 2025 exam took place on 15 May. PECE counselling 2025 will be conducted in three rounds for polytechnic admissions.

Candidates aspiring to seek admission in Polytechnic institutes across Jharkhand need to secure equal to or more than the cut-off marks to participate in the polytechnic counselling process.

About JCECEB “Jharkhand Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board was constituted under Section 85 of Bihar Re-Constituted Act, 2000. The Government of Jharkhand has assigned the responsibility of conducting entrance tests for admission into various Institutions in the state,” the official website of JCECEB states.

It further states, “JCECEB presently organizes the following entrance tests annually (depends upon the approval granted by the respective Departments of Govt. of Jharkhand for the respective session.)”

