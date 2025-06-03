Subscribe

JEE Advanced 2025: JoSAA to open counselling window today — time, deadline, how to apply, more details here

JEE Advanced Results 2025 were announced on June 2 while JoSAA Counselling registration opens on June 3 for qualified candidates. Students can apply for admission to numerous technical institutes.

Written By Fareha Naaz
Published3 Jun 2025, 09:31 AM IST
JoSAA Counselling 2025: Students can apply for admission to numerous technical institutes by registering for JoSAA Counselling from today.
JEE Advanced Results 2025 were announced on June 2 and now all eyes are on the next step JoSAA Counselling 2025. The Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) is set to open candidate registration window today, June 3.

JoSAA Counselling: Registration opens at 5 pm

Students who qualified JEE Mains and JEE Advanced Results 2025 will be able to register for JoSAA Counselling 2025 from 5:00 pm at the official website — josaa.nic.in. This year, six rounds will encompass the JoSAA 2025 seat allocation process. After registering for JoSAA Counselling, candidates will be able to seek admission in 23 IITs, 31 NITs, IIEST Shibpur, 26 IIITs and 40 Other-Government Funded Technical Institutes (Other-GFTIs) for BTech/B.Arch programmes.

Candidates who applied for Architecture Aptitude Test (AAT) can fill their AAT-specific choices from June 8 after the AAT result 2025 is declared, the schedule states.

On June 2, IIT Kanpur issued a notice stating, “AAT registration for JEE (Advanced) 2025 will be open from 2nd June, 2025, 10:00 IST to 3rd June, 2025, 17:00 IST. Please visit the Candidate Portal to register for AAT.” Candidates will need registered mobile number, application number and date of birth to register at cportal.jeeadv.ac.in.

Key dates to remember

  • JoSAA 2025 registration and choice filling — June 3 (5:00 pm)
  • JoSAA 2025 registration will close June 8 at 10:00 PM.
  • Display of mock seat allocation -I based on the choices filled by candidates — June 9 (2:00 pm)
  • Display of mock seat allocation - II based on choices filled by candidates — June 11 (12:30 pm)
  • Candidate registration and choice filling for academic programs under JoSAA 2025 concludes— June 12 (5:00 pm)

How to register for JoSAA Counselling 2025

Follow the below mentioned steps to register for JoSAA counselling:

  • Visit the official website - josaa.nic.in
  • Navigate to JoSAA 2025 counselling registration link
  • Login using JEE Main/JEE Advanced application number and password.
  • Click on the choice filling link and verify using the OTP sent on the registered mobile number.
  • Fill the form in order of preference and lock choices.
  • Take a printout of the JoSAA choice filling list for future reference.

