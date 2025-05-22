JEE Advanced 2025 response sheet OUT – Check steps to download, answer key release date, other details

JEE Advanced 2025 response sheet: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Kanpur, on Thursday, released the response sheets for the JEE Advanced 2025 examination. Candidates who appeared for the exam can now access and download their individual response sheets from the official website — jeeadv.ac.in.

The JEE Advanced response sheets allow candidates to review the answers they have marked, and match them with the official answer key — which is yet to be released. This helps students to estimate their probable scores before the results are declared.

JEE Advanced 2025 response sheet: How to download – check the step-by-step guide Students can download their respective JEE Advanced 2025 response sheets through the following steps:

1. Visit the official website, and click on the link for “Candidate Response Sheet – JEE Advanced 2025.”

2. Log in using your JEE Advanced registration number, date of birth, and mobile number.

3. Your response sheet will appear on the screen.

4. Download and save it so that you can refer to it when the official answer key is out.

JEE Advanced 2025: When will the answer key be released? As per reports, IIT Kanpur will release the answer key for JEE advanced 2025 session on May 26.

Here are some important dates to keep in mind:

Event Date Provisional answer key release date May 26 Final answer key release and results June 2 JoSAA counseling To begin shortly after results

What's next after provisional answer key release? The official answer key for JEE Advanced 2025 will be released on May 26. After it’s out, candidates will get a chance to review it and raise objections, if they spot any errors, within the given time frame. The final result will be prepared based on the revised answer key after all valid objections are reviewed.