JEE Advanced 2025 result: 54,378 pass, Rajit Gupta tops with 332 marks; check All India female topper, more details here

JEE Advanced 2025 result: The Joint Entrance Examination Advanced results were declared today at 6:00 AM by Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur. In the highly anticipated engineering exam, Rajit Gupta of IIT Delhi zone secured top position in the Common Rank List (CRL) obtaining 332 out of 360 marks.

A total of 54,378 candidates have qualified the JEE Advanced 2025 exam which was held on May 18. This time a massive 1,80,422 candidates appeared in both Papers 1 and 2 of JEE (Advanced) 2025. Devdutta Majhi of IIT Kharagpur zone emerged as All India female topper with CRL 16 as she secured 312 out of 360 marks.

JEE Advanced 2025 result toppers

Notably, among the total qualified candidates, over 9 thousand students are females.

Key JEE Advanced 2025 result statistics are given below

JEE Advanced 2025 result statistics