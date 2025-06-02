Subscribe

JEE Advanced 2025 result: 54,378 pass, Rajit Gupta tops with 332 marks; check All India female topper, more details here

JEE Advanced 2025 results were announced on June 2. Rajit Gupta emerged as the top scorer. Among 54,378 qualified candidates, over 9,000 are female.

Fareha Naaz
Updated2 Jun 2025, 09:42 AM IST
Advertisement
JEE Advanced 2025 results were announced on June 2 with Rajit Gupta securing the top position. (Representative image)
JEE Advanced 2025 results were announced on June 2 with Rajit Gupta securing the top position. (Representative image)(HT PHOTO)

JEE Advanced 2025 result: The Joint Entrance Examination Advanced results were declared today at 6:00 AM by Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur. In the highly anticipated engineering exam, Rajit Gupta of IIT Delhi zone secured top position in the Common Rank List (CRL) obtaining 332 out of 360 marks.

Advertisement

A total of 54,378 candidates have qualified the JEE Advanced 2025 exam which was held on May 18. This time a massive 1,80,422 candidates appeared in both Papers 1 and 2 of JEE (Advanced) 2025. Devdutta Majhi of IIT Kharagpur zone emerged as All India female topper with CRL 16 as she secured 312 out of 360 marks.

Also Read | JEE Advanced Result 2025 OUT! Check marks, qualifying status at jeeadv.ac.in
JEE Advanced 2025 result toppers
Advertisement

Notably, among the total qualified candidates, over 9 thousand students are females. 

Key JEE Advanced 2025 result statistics are given below

 

JEE Advanced 2025 result statistics

At 8:00 AM, IIT Kanpur issued a notice stating, “AAT registration for JEE (Advanced) 2025 will be open from 2nd June, 2025, 10:00 IST to 3rd June, 2025, 17:00 IST. Please visit the Candidate Portal to register for AAT.” Candidates can register at cportal.jeeadv.ac.in using registered mobile number, application number and date of birth.

Advertisement
Also Read | JEE Advanced 2025 response sheet OUT at jeeadv.ac.in — Check details
JEE Advanced 2025 aggregate marks calculation criteria

How are aggregate marks calculated?

As per JEE press release, “The aggregate marks is calculated as the sum of the marks obtained in Mathematics, Physics, and Chemistry. Candidates have to satisfy the subject-wise as well as the aggregate qualifying marks to be included in a rank list.”

Advertisement
Also Read | KCET 2025 Results declared — meet the toppers

Maximum aggregate marks: 360

Maximum marks in Mathematics: 120

Maximum marks in Physics: 120

Maximum murks in Chemistry: 120

A day before IIT Kanpur released the JEE Advanced 2025 final answer key of both Paper 1 and 2. Students who appeared for the engineering exam can check their results at the official website -jeeadv.ac.in. It is important to note that the scorecard includes marks, qualifying status and 2025 cutoff. Qualifying students will be able to register for the JEE Advanced counselling 2025 - JoSAA, which will commence its application process from June 3.

 
Catch all the Education News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
Business NewsEducationJEE Advanced 2025 result: 54,378 pass, Rajit Gupta tops with 332 marks; check All India female topper, more details here
Read Next Story