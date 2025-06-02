JEE Advanced 2025 result: 54,378 pass, Rajit Gupta tops with 332 marks; check All India female topper, more details here

JEE Advanced 2025 result: The Joint Entrance Examination Advanced results were declared today at 6:00 AM by Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur. In the highly anticipated engineering exam, Rajit Gupta of IIT Delhi zone secured top position in the Common Rank List (CRL) obtaining 332 out of 360 marks.

A total of 54,378 candidates have qualified the JEE Advanced 2025 exam which was held on May 18. This time a massive 1,80,422 candidates appeared in both Papers 1 and 2 of JEE (Advanced) 2025. Devdutta Majhi of IIT Kharagpur zone emerged as All India female topper with CRL 16 as she secured 312 out of 360 marks.

JEE Advanced 2025 result toppers

Notably, among the total qualified candidates, over 9 thousand students are females.

Key JEE Advanced 2025 result statistics are given below

JEE Advanced 2025 result statistics

At 8:00 AM, IIT Kanpur issued a notice stating, “AAT registration for JEE (Advanced) 2025 will be open from 2nd June, 2025, 10:00 IST to 3rd June, 2025, 17:00 IST. Please visit the Candidate Portal to register for AAT.” Candidates can register at cportal.jeeadv.ac.in using registered mobile number, application number and date of birth.

JEE Advanced 2025 aggregate marks calculation criteria

How are aggregate marks calculated? As per JEE press release, “The aggregate marks is calculated as the sum of the marks obtained in Mathematics, Physics, and Chemistry. Candidates have to satisfy the subject-wise as well as the aggregate qualifying marks to be included in a rank list.”

Maximum aggregate marks: 360

Maximum marks in Mathematics: 120

Maximum marks in Physics: 120

Maximum murks in Chemistry: 120