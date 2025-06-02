JEE Advanced 2025 topper Rajit Gupta shares his success story, ‘I tried to give my best’ | Watch video

Rajit Gupta, the All India Rank 1 holder of JEE Advanced 2025, shared his preparation journey and credited his success to the support from his coaching institute and parents.

“It was very good. Our coaching institute and my parents helped us a lot. I tried to give my best,” Gupta told ANI.

Watch video —

Sharing further details regarding his preparation, Gupta told PTI, “I had the privilege of being from Kota, so I studied here only. But, most of my batchmates are from other states only, so they were also glad that they came to Kota. I would urge students to study here, even if they can’t, they should regularly communicate with their teachers."

Speaking about the role of his parents during the preparation, Gupta said, “Normally, my parents have never said no to me, because I always had a rational demands, like get me this book or something. They have always supported me.”

Rajit Gupta from the IIT Delhi zone obtained 332 out of 360 marks, secured the first position in the Common Rank List (CRL).

JEE Advanced 2025 results At least 54,378 candidates successfully qualified for the JEE Advanced 2025 exam, conducted on May 18. Almost 1,80,422 candidates appeared in both Papers 1 and 2 of JEE (Advanced) 2025. Devdutta Majhi from the IIT Kharagpur zone emerged as the All India female topper with a CRL of 16 by scoring 312 out of 360 marks. Among all the qualified students, more than 9 thousand candidates are females.

The JEE Advanced results were declared today at 6:00 am on June 2, 2025, by the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur at its official website — jeeadv.ac.in.