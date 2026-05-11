JEE Advanced 2026 admit card releasing today at jeeadv.ac.in — How to download hall ticket for 17 May exam

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Roorkee, will release the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE Advanced) admit cards today on the official website, jeeadv.ac.in, as per the official schedule. Students will be able to access JEE Advanced 2026 hall tickets from 11 to 17 May, according to the official calendar. Candidates who registered for this national level screening test can download the admit card from the official website at jeeadv.ac.in.

Candidates must be prepared with a hard copy of the JEE admit for the exam scheduled on 17 May 2026, Sunday. No candidate will be allowed inside the JEE Advanced 2026 exam centre on the dy of the exam without a valid printed copy of the admit card and an original photo ID proof. The second stage of the Joint Entrance Examination will be held in selected cities and towns in India and abroad.

Advertisement

How to download JEE Advanced 2026 admit card Follow the steps provided below to download the IIT JEE Advanced admit card:

Step 1: Visit the official website – jeeadv.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the ‘JEE Advanced 2026 Admit Card’ link

Step 3: Enter registration number, date of birth, and mobile number

Step 4: Click on submit

Step 5: Check details and download JEE Advanced admit card 2026. Take a printout and keep the hard copy for the exam day.

Details to check on JEE Advanced admit card 2026 Candidates should verify all details mentioned on the JEE Advanced admit card:

Candidate’s name

Roll number

JEE application number

Photograph and signature\

Exam date and time

Exam centre address

Reporting time

Important exam day instructions JEE Advanced 2026 exam time JEE Advanced exam consists of two compulsory papers — Paper 1 and Paper 2. Candidates' knowledge in Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics will be assessed through both papers which are mandatory for ranking. Paper 1 exam will be conducted between 9:00 AM and 12:00 noon while Paper 2 exam will be held between 2:30 PM and 5:30 PM.

Advertisement

JEE Advanced 2026: Important Dates Admit card release date: 11 May 2026

Choosing of scribe: 16 May 2026

JEE Advanced exam: 17 May 2026

Display of candidate responses: 21 May 2026

Provisional answer key release date: 25 May 2026

Final answer key release date: 1 June 2026

JEE Advanced 2026 result date: 1 June 2026

JEE Advanced 2026 important dates

“Candidates should carefully examine the entries in the admit card and in case of any discrepancy, they should contact the Chairperson, JEE (Advanced) 2026 of the respective Zonal coordinating IIT,” the information brochure states.

Advertisement

The JEE (Advanced) 2026 question paper will consist of three separate sections with questions designed to test comprehension, reasoning and analytical ability of candidates. This competitive examination will be conducted only in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode and the question paper will be in both English and Hindi languages. All candidates will be allotted different computer terminal (node) at the test centre as each welcome login screen of the CBT display the photograph of the candidate allotted to that particular computer.