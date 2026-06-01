JEE Advanced 2026 results declared- Arohi Deshpande is female topper. Who got AIR 1?

The results of JEE Advanced 2026 have been declared, bringing clarity to the aspirations of thousands of engineering candidates across India. Shubham Kumar from the IIT Delhi zone has secured All India Rank (AIR) 1 in the Common Rank List (CRL), achieving the highest score in this year's examination. Arohi Deshpande has emerged as the highest-ranked female candidate, underscoring a strong performance by students from the IIT Delhi region.

The announcement was made by IIT Roorkee, which served as the organising institute for this year's examination. With nearly 57,000 candidates qualifying for admission to the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs), attention now shifts to the counselling and seat allocation process overseen by the Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA).

Shubham Kumar Tops JEE Advanced 2026 With 330 Marks Shubham Kumar secured AIR 1 after scoring 330 out of 360 marks, placing him at the top of one of India's most competitive entrance examinations.

The IIT Delhi zone produced all three of the highest-ranked candidates this year. Kabeer Chhillar claimed AIR 2 with 329 marks, just one mark behind the topper, while Jatin Chahar secured AIR 3 with a score of 319 marks.

Top Three Rank Holders in JEE Advanced 2026 Shubham Kumar (IIT Delhi Zone) – 330/360

Kabeer Chhillar (IIT Delhi Zone) – 329/360

Jatin Chahar (IIT Delhi Zone) – 319/360

The results highlight the strong showing of candidates from the IIT Delhi zone, which dominated the top of the national rankings.

Who Is the Female Topper of JEE Advanced 2026? Among female candidates, Arohi Deshpande emerged as the top-ranked woman in JEE Advanced 2026.

Deshpande secured a score of 280 out of 360 marks and achieved CRL 77, making her the highest-performing female candidate in the examination. Her achievement comes in a year when more than 10,000 women qualified for admission to premier engineering institutions through JEE Advanced.

IIT Delhi zone dominates toppers list The Common Rank List (CRL) is dominated entirely by candidates from the IIT Delhi zone, which has produced the top three rankers this year.

JEE Advanced 2026 Participation and Qualification Statistics According to official figures, 1,87,389 candidates registered for JEE Advanced 2026.

Of these, 1,79,694 candidates appeared for both Paper 1 and Paper 2, which were conducted on 17 May. The examination was held in two sessions, with Paper 1 taking place from 9 am to 12 pm and Paper 2 from 2 pm to 5 pm.

A total of 56,880 candidates qualified the examination. Among the successful candidates, 10,107 were female students.

The figures reflect continued strong participation in India's premier engineering entrance examination despite its reputation for being one of the most demanding academic tests in the country.

What Happens After JEE Advanced 2026 Results? Candidates who have qualified JEE Advanced 2026 are now eligible to participate in the JoSAA counselling and seat allocation process for admission to IITs and other participating institutions.

Authorities have advised all qualified candidates to register for counselling irrespective of their Class 12 marks or percentage. Final admission and seat allocation, however, will remain subject to the eligibility requirements and conditions outlined in the JEE Advanced 2026 Information Brochure.

Students can access and download their scorecards through the official JEE Advanced portal using their roll number, date of birth and registered mobile number.

JEE Advanced Result 2026 : General, SC, ST, OBC cut off For JEE Advanced 2026, the qualifying marks varied by category: candidates in the Common Rank List needed at least 8 marks in each subject and 92 overall.

OBC-NCL and GEN-EWS candidates required 7 marks per subject and 82 in aggregate.

For SC, ST, and PwD categories, the cutoff was 4 marks per subject and 46 overall, and for the Preparatory Course list, just 2 marks per subject and 23 in total were needed.

Will CBSE Class 12th OSM controversy affect eligibility for IIT seat in JoSAA Counselling? The press release states that all qualified candidates are strongly encouraged to register for the Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) 2026 counselling process, “irrespective of the marks or percentage obtained in the Class 12 (or equivalent) examination.”

Also Read | JEE Main 2026 toppers list: 12 students score 100 percentile

While JoSAA is welcoming all qualifiers into the counselling queue regardless of their board scores, the notification follows: “final seat confirmation/admission shall be subject to the candidate fulfilling the percentage-related eligibility criteria and other applicable conditions as specified in the JEE (Advanced) 2026 Information Brochure.”